The 15th Justice VM Tarkunde Memorial Lecture was held in the Capital on Friday, commemorating the legacy of one of India’s most respected jurists and civil rights activists. ONOP idea in focus at 15th Justice VM Tarkunde Memorial lecture

Known as the “father of the civil liberties movement” in India, justice Tarkunde was a former judge of the Bombay high court who resigned at the age of 60 in 1969 to dedicate himself to public service.

A staunch advocate of human rights, he was instrumental in founding organisations such as the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and Citizens for Democracy during the Emergency and was recognised with the Padma Bhushan in 1998 for his contributions to society. His efforts to investigate human rights violations in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots remain milestones in the fight for justice.

He died in 2004 at the age of 94 but continues to inspire civil rights advocates worldwide.

At the event, former Supreme Court judge justice Madan Lokur, president of the Tarkunde Memorial Trust, paid homage to Tarkunde’s life and work, describing him as an eminent jurist and prolific writer.

Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran, who had been closely associated with justice Tarkunde, lauded his leadership in championing civil liberties. “During the Emergency, Tarkunde spearheaded two prominent bodies —PUCL and Citizens for Democracy — becoming a beacon of hope for many. His investigative work during the 1984 riots and his unwavering commitment to human rights in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir underscore his legacy as a human rights crusader,” Ramachandran said.

The lecture, themed “Electoral Process and the Idea of One Nation, One Election,” featured noted journalist and political commentator Neerja Chowdhury as the keynote speaker. Chowdhury critiqued the idea of simultaneous elections for Parliament and state assemblies, pointing to the logistical challenges and the growing influence of big money in the electoral process. She emphasised the need for electoral reforms that address the root causes of these issues, rather than merely altering election timelines.

Chowdhury also recalled her personal connection with justice Tarkunde, whom she met through PUCL while working on its newsletter.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy of the Supreme Court and other eminent personalities from various fields attended the event, which celebrated Tarkunde’s enduring legacy as a humanist leader who championed civil liberties and upheld the values of democracy.