‘Oops, did anyone lose smack?’: Rajasthan Police say they have it, invite owner

The Rajasthan police on Wednesday added a touch of humour to its efforts to identify the owners of several sacks of smack – or heroin – by posting a funny message on its twitter handle and offering to provide ‘free stay and food’.

“Oops! Did anyone lost their #Smack? If yes, we have them! If you want them back contact us ASAP! Or else it’ll be lost forever. We promise free stay & food at our expense! So hurry!,” the police posted on its twitter handle with photos of sackfuls of the addictive substance.

The tweet also tagged the Narcotics Control Bureau, the law enforcement and intelligence agency responsible for fighting drug trafficking and the abuse of illegal substances, UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Gujarat and Punjab Police, CM Ashok Gehlot, and the Government of Rajasthan, among others.

With the tweet, Rajasthan police seem to be emulating Mumbai, Bengaluru and Assam police, who are known to post humorous messages to reach out to citizens.

In fact, tweeple pointed out that Rajasthan police’s message was too similar to the Assam police tweet last month, which read: “Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don’t panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure ;)”

The border state of Rajasthan is always on alert for drug smuggling from across the border. In June, the BSF had ordered an investigation following reports that Pakistan had pushed huge quantity of heroin into India via Rajasthan.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 16:13 IST