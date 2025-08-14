Op Sindoor success to feature in I-Day event

NEW DELHI: The success of Operation Sindoor will be hailed at the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Friday, three months after Indian forces hit terror and military targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Police personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day Parade 2025, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

A Mi-17 helicopter will troop a flag depicting Operation Sindoor, the invitation cards carry the operation’s distinct logo, the view cutter at Gyanpath will showcase the logo, and the floral decoration will be based on the operation, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

“The invitation cards are also carrying the watermark of Chenab bridge, depicting the rise of ‘Naya Bharat,’” the defence ministry said in a statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations at the 79th Independence Day, and address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. He is expected to talk about the operation in his speech.

“As the nation is making giant strides towards realising the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the theme of this year’s celebrations is Naya Bharat. The celebrations will serve as a platform to commemorate the continuing rise of a prosperous, secure and bold Naya Bharat and provide renewed power to surge further ahead on the path to progress,” the ministry said.

The success of Operation Sindoor is being hailed at a time when the government has made it clear that strikes against terror mark a new normal for India.

India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike. Between the launch of the operation in the early hours of May 7 and the ceasefire on May 10 evening, Indian forces bombed nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, killing at least 100 terrorists, and the Indian Air Force struck targets at 13 Pakistani airbases and military installations.

The operation was recently discussed in Parliament too.

Lieutenant Colonel Harsh Gupta and Havildar Surinder Singh designed the logo of Operation Sindoor.

The PM will be greeted by defence minister Rajnath Singh, minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth, defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan, army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. The defence secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar to the PM. The GOC will then conduct the PM to the saluting base where a combined inter-services and Delhi Police guard will present a general salute to Modi, who will inspect the Guard of Honour.

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will assist the PM in hoisting the national flag, the statement said. It will be synchronised with a 21-Gun salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

The Air Force band, consisting of one junior commissioned officer and 25 other ranks, will play the national anthem during the hoisting of the flag. For the first time, 11 Agniveer Vayu musicians will be part of the band, it said.

“As soon as the national flag is hoisted by the PM, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force --- one trooping the national flag and the other a flag depicting ‘Operation Sindoor’.”

Around 5,000 special guests will witness the celebrations at Red Fort, including the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, winners of international sports events, gold medallists of Khelo India Para Games, best performing farmers trained and financially assisted under different schemes, best performing sarpanches and best performing students among others.

Over 1,500 people from various states and Union Territories dressed in traditional attire have also been invited to witness the ceremony.