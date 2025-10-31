Op Sindoor validated India's capability for multi-domain precision warfare: Col Sofiya Qureshi

Operation Sindoor has brought a "paradigm shift" in warfighting, and the military action has validated India's capability for multi-domain precision warfare, Col Sofiya Qureshi said on Friday. New Delhi: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi addresses a gathering during the Army's 'Young Leaders Forum' organised on the theme 'Veer Yuva: Empowering Youth for India�s National Security', in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (PTI)

In her address at 'Chanakya Defence Dialogue: Young Leaders Forum at Manekshaw Centre' here, she also spoke of the "information warfare" that was also waged by the Pakistani side during the operation, and urged the youth to be agile, alert in warding off misinformation, and pitched for greater digital literacy among the youth, including in academic institutions to counter it.

Col Qureshi was one of the prominent faces in media briefings on 'Op Sindoor'.

India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and decimated multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK), in response to the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

Pakistan also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

"Op Sindoor has brought a paradigm shift in warfighting, which has proven that peace, stability and progress cannot be sustained without the participation of the young minds and civilians," Col Qureshi said.

"It has validated India's capability for multi-domain precision warfare, we call it fifth generation," she said.

It was an "extraordinary demonstration" of tri-service synergy, jointness, integration, aatmanirbharta.

"Somebody call it as JAI, J-A-I (jointness, self-reliance, and innovation vision), with a whole-of-nation approach, a new normal where the youth from industry, academia and armed forces operate as one integrated security ecosystem," she said.

Under the leadership of the Chief of the Army Staff, the Indian Army is nurturing young officers in niche technology like AI, cyber, with multiple projects in liaison with IITs, DRDO, and various agencies, the army officer said.

During her address, she quoted some sholkas to emphasise the importance of both 'shaastra' (knowledge) and 'shastra' (warfare) in the development of a nation.

"Every generation has carried the flame of patriotism, from baby boomers to Gen Zs. Be it seven decades before Operation Sindoor, we all have witnessed, when we talk about courage, conviction and sacrifice," she said.

Col Qureshi cited freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Ashfaqulla Khan who dreamt of freedom in their youth days, and Capt Vikram Batra and Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

"Bravery has no gender," she asserted.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, in his address at another session, said in the recent Operation Sindoor, many amongst you would have been actively involved. Some as young military officers, some as NCC cadets, some in civil defence, some in drone labs, while some as "social media warriors".

Col Qureshi's presentation was titled, 'Volunteering for Valour: Supporting Nation's Security'.

"You, the Yuva Shakti of Bharat, you are force multipliers, your are not only trained in firepower, but also in firewalls, you are ready to face and non-kinetic domains, means cyber information warfare. Remember, war is not only fought at the bunkers or by the bullets, but also by the bytes and the bandwidths," she said.

India is a one of the youngest nation on this globe. And if you look at the percentage, over 65 per cent population is below 35 years of age, which belongs to Gen Z. And this is just not a demographic dividend. It is "our strategic reserve", the officer said.

"Think about it. A potent source of energy, innovations, and commitments. You are the generation who will see Viksit Bharat, 100 per cent developed nation, and secure.. a technologically sovereign nation," she asserted.

There are around 53 conflicts going on around the globe, including Israel-Hamas conflict, and Russia-Ukraine war, where young innovators have "led the warfare in technology and cognitive domains," the officer said.

For example application of drones, cyber, electronic warfare, information warfare. This warfare has "redefined the role of the youth".

"That's why we are here at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue and we are talking about channelising the energy of the youth. Youth have played pivotal role both in uniform and as civilians in strengthening national security framework," she added.

Your energy, innovations and sense of duty have been instrumental in safeguarding the country's border and also in disaster relief programmes. Youth have been driving force behind a safer and "a more resilient nation".

Describing Indian youths as "my brave young friends", she said, the "future of Bharat rests in your hands".

So be a warrior, be even if you're a soldier or a teacher or a coder or a designer. Remember, success is achieved through efforts, not by mere desire. So, this is the time you have to think and act, she said.

In the end, she offered the mantra of 'ABC of KIDS', asking the youth to be 'agile and alert', 'bold' to counter fake narrative, being 'courageous, competent and have a character', have 'knowledge', do 'innovation, have ideas and inspire others', be 'disciplined and dynamic' and be 'sincere' and contribute to making of a 'Sashakt and Surkshit Bharat'.