The complex challenge of women’s safety

For seven years of her life, 35-year-old Parvathi Mohan has lived in Bengaluru – a city that has built an identity around innovation and technology; a city where twinkling glass edifices shine late into the night as eager technology professionals from across the country work across time-zones; but where under the shiny veneer, ever so often, there is division that erupts. Of caste, of language, and of religion. “For me, freedom is where our diverse cultures, languages, food and rituals celebrate each other and we live in harmony. But we often forget how truly precious this liberty can be,” Mohan said. Safety is a far cry for most women, says Parvathi Mohan.

Watching her mother raise two daughters in Kochi in Kerala, while her father worked overseas, Mohan grew up with determination. Bengaluru became her doorway to a life far beyond what she had ever known. It was a city alive with wild innovators and eccentric dreamers – people who build, break, and rebuild, always chasing the next big idea. She found herself in the middle of this creative chaos, swapping stories and building connections that would last a lifetime.

Her career has been a journey of evolution – from developer to technical lead, business analyst to product coordinator, and account manager to her current role as associate director of product management with a top Indian firm.

“Bengaluru taught me that if you keep seeking, work hard, and never stop learning, doors will always open,” she said.

In many ways, Mohan now finds herself among a sea of young professionals like herself, making her way in an Indian ecosystem that thrives on innovation; where technology holds the keys to the future.

“India’s strides in technology, space exploration and infrastructure are all impressive. But while these are commendable, we must ensure this development reaches the grassroots. How do we make sure our growth is holistic to enable autonomy for every citizen, to live a life with access to good health care, infrastructure, and safety?” Mohan asked.

That word, safety, for a young woman like Mohan, navigating a large metropolis that often has an underbelly with an edge, is key.

“As my world expanded, I also realised how much of a disadvantage you’re at as a woman. You need to work harder than your male peers to be given the same opportunities to grow at your job. You constantly experience bias and stereotypical statements... And despite the work, you still see fewer and fewer women make it to the top,” she said.

“Safety in the city is a joke. You are constantly on alert, watching your cab/auto drivers’ body language, walking faster on dingy roads, holding on to your pepper spray. My shoulders are constantly tense..,” she added.

“As a woman, there are complex challenges. We need a clear call to action to accelerate gender parity. We seem to think freedom of “limited choices”, progressive ad campaigns, and ending some age-old customs are a satisfactory indication of gender equality.

Safety is a far cry for most women and we have normalised taking excessive precaution and putting the burden of responsibility on women themselves,” Mohan said.

In her mind, the path forward for India, as the country turns 77 on August 15, is clear. There is progress in the aspiration that Bengaluru offers, but freedom will only be realised when the lives of every individual are safeguarded.