Operation Kalanemi: Uttarakhand police nab 82 ‘fake’ babas, sadhus in Dehradun

The Uttarakhand government recently launched an operation to nab fake saints and sadhus in the state who allegedly cheated people, resulting in the arrest of 82 fake babas. Operation Kalanemi after CM Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to identify impersonators who disguise themselves as saints and mislead people in the name of religion." (ANI Video Grab)

'Operation Kalanemi' was launched on Thursday after chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's directives to take strict action against those who exploited people's beliefs, said Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh.

After launching the campaign, CM Dhami had said, "Just as the 'asur' (demon) Kalanemi tried to mislead people by appearing as a saint, there are many such 'Kalanemis' in today's society who are committing crimes in the name of religion."

"Multiple teams have been formed, and action is being taken at locations where inputs are received about such impostors playing with people's sentiments," Singh said.

He said that among the 34 arrested on Sunday, 23 were natives of other states. Singh further noted that in the last three days, 82 such fake babas have been arrested from different parts of the hill state, and legal action is being taken under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A Bangladeshi national, Rukn Rakam alias Shah Alam, was also among those held on Friday from Dehradun's Sahaspur area.

SSP Singh further said that 'Operation Kalanemi' will continue to function, especially considering the ongoing Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra, as these are famously attractive spots for babas, spiritual leaders, etc.

Hindu religious groups reportedly welcomed the Uttarakhand government's move to target fake seers.

‘Only original saints must be there’

Earlier, the President of Akhil Bharatiya Parishad, Ravindra Puri, had welcomed this decision and asserted that strict action should be taken against anyone who cheats Kanwariyas.

"Kanwar is being conducted in Haridwar and we welcome this decision by the Chief Minister and thank him as well... The fake saints ask for money from and cheat Kanwariya and abuse those who refuse to give money; these people should be subjected to strict action," Puri had told news agency ANI.

Akhand Parshuram Akhada chief also condemned such fake babas act and said that the Aadhaar cards of these 'imposters' should be verified, and action against those caught must be taken.

ALSO READ | Fake babas giving bad name to genuine spiritual leaders: Supreme Court

"We welcome this campaign... There are some fake seers who bring disgrace to our respected saints, the Aadhar card of such imposters should be checked... While India is about to become Vishwaguru, only original saints must be there... There are some seers (fake ones) who have committed a crime, and action must be taken on such people," he said.

Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt also said that some people try to disturb society, pressing on the need for strict action against them.

"Some criminal elements try to ruin social environment. Everyone must follow the laws made by the government... There are numerous people who try to disturb society, and they will be subjected to strict action," Bhatt said.