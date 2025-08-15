Operation Sindoor depiction takes centre stage at Red Fort on Independence Day

While the theme of the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort was ‘Naya Bharat’ (New India), the highlight of the event was Operation Sindoor, the military offensive conducted by Indian defence forces in May this year. The prime minister’s speech was peppered with glimpses of Operation Sindoor, as were the decorations in and around the venue. A large banner reading ‘Nation First’ with the Operation Sindoor logo in the top right corner formed the backdrop for a display. (PTI file photo)

A large banner reading ‘Nation First’ with the Operation Sindoor logo in the top right corner formed the backdrop for a display in which volunteers dressed in white and orange created the words ‘Naya Bharat’ when viewed from above.

The same logo of the operation was also printed on the official invitation cards for the event. A floral collage spelling out ‘Operation Sindoor’, adorned with red sindoor motifs, formed part of the decorations.

As the national flag was unfurled, two Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters flew over the Red Fort, both showering flower petals, one alongside the tricolour, the other carrying the Operation Sindoor flag.

The aircraft were flown by Wing Commanders Vinay Poonia and Aditya Jaiswal.

The gesture was intended as a tribute to Operation Sindoor, carried out between May 7 and 10 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people - 25 Indians, 1 Nepali.

The three service chiefs who led the operation were present to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival at the Red Fort. Following an inspection of the Guard of Honour, the PM was joined at the ramparts by defence minister Rajnath Singh, minister of state (MoS) for defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

In his almost 90-minute speech, PM Modi said that India won’t tolerate nuclear blackmail and will end what he called the “injustice” of the Indus Waters Treaty.

“India has decided that blood and water won’t flow together,” said the PM.

“The entire nation was seething with anger, and the whole world watched in astonishment. Operation Sindoor emerged from that anger. After April 22, we told our soldiers they had a free hand to decide, plan, time, and choose their targets. Our defence forces did what had never been done before: they went several kilometres into Pakistan and destroyed terrorist camps,” PM Modi said.