Operation Sindoor: Opposition parties hail armed forces; Cong says ‘time for unity’

The Opposition parties including Congress hailed the Indian armed forces on Wednesday after it launched Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The ministry of defence said the action was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. (PTI photo)

“Proud of our armed forces. Jai Hind!”, said Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP) hours after the strikes.

“India has an unflinching national policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK. We are extremely proud of our Indian armed forces who have stuck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X (formely Twitter).

“Since the day of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian National Congress has categorically stood with the armed forces and the government to take any decisive action against cross border terror”, Kharge said.

“National unity and solidarity is the need of the hour and the Indian National Congress stands with our armed forces. Our leaders have shown the path in past, and national interest is supreme for us,” he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader echoed similar sentiments and praised the armed forces.

Yadav announced “Parakramo Vijayete” while Yadav said that the country never tolerated terrorism.

“India, Indians and the Indian Army have never tolerated any kind of terrorism and separatism in our country, and neither will it ever do so”, Yadav said.

“The Indian Army has always protected the wombs of mothers, the wrists of sisters and the vermilion on their foreheads”, he said.

“We are people who believe in truth, non-violence and peace. We Indians never do wrong but if someone does wrong to us then we do not tolerate it. If people who foster terrorism attack our unity, integrity and sovereignty, then we know how to unite and give a befitting reply. In this fight against terrorism, 140 crore Indians are with the Indian Army and the Government,” said Yadav.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi also welcomed the “surgical strikes” carried out by the armed forces.

“I welcome the surgical strikes carried out by our defence forces on terrorist camps in Pakistan. The Pakistani deep state must be taught a tough lesson so that another Pahalgam never happens again. Pakistan’s terror infrastructure must be completely destroyed. Jai Hind!”, he said.

The ministry of defence said the action was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, injuring several others.

In its statement, the ministry of defence stated, “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”