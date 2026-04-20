Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the opposition parties including his own party and Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) alliance stood united and defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) “mischievous and dangerous” attempt to alter the democratic balance through delimitation. Oppn parties unitedly defeated BJP’s attempt to ‘alter democratic balance’: Kharge

“The Congress-DMK alliance, along with other opposition parties, stood united and defeated the BJP’s mischievous and dangerous attempt to alter the democratic balance through delimitation. it is amoral victory for justice and federalism,” he said addressing an election rally in Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

“I stand before you with immense pride and affection alongside my dear friend, your chief minister MK Stalin,” Kharge said.

“He is a leader who carries forward the great legacy of social justice, self-respect and inclusive growth, that defines this sacred land. This is the land of Periyar and Anna (CN Annadurai), and this is the land of Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) — leaders who taught India the meaning of dignity, rational thought and equality,”the Congress president said.

IN an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not introducing the women’s reservation bill in 2023 itself, he said, “he (Modi) kept quiet for 30 months.”

Maintaining that his party works for the welfare of women, democracy, and to prevail justice in society, Kharge said, “We are the people always standing with the public and justice.”

Talking to the voters, he asked whether they want Modi or Stalin and Rahul Gandhi.

“Whom do you want? You want Stalin or Rahul Gandhi. Then vote unitedly for Congress, DMK and the alliance. And then Modi will keep quiet,” he said.

Observing that the DMK-Congress alliance reflects a people-first model with welfare measures, women-centric schemes and investments in education and healthcare sectors, he said, “In contrast, the BJP has presided over rising prices, unemployment and institutional erosion.”

He stressed that the April 23 election in Tamil Nadu is an “ideological battle.” and urged youth, women, farmers and workers to support the Secular Progressive Alliance.

“The (poll) outcome will decide whether India chooses division or unity.” he noted.

Appealing to the voters to caste their votes for DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, he said, “Now is the time to rise once again. Go out in large numbers. Strengthen the hands of Thiru MK Stalin. Strengthen the Secular Progressive Alliance.”

“Let Tamil Nadu build a strong wall against divisive forces—not just for itself, but for the entire nation. Let the results on May 4 send a message across India—that the people have rejected hatred and chosen harmony.” he remarked.

Kharge said, “together, we will defend democracy. Together, we will protect the Constitution. Together, we will build a stronger, more inclusive India.”

In his speech, Stalin attacked Modi for his televised address on April 17 at 8 p.m., stating it should be called BJP leader Modi’s political speech.

“While the election model code of conduct is in force, with the national flag in background, he spoke scolding the opposition parties word for word. He spoke everything that should be said in an election campaign. “This is a blatant violation of the rules,” he alleged.

Observing that Modi was under the impression that the DMK would treat the ‘delimitation’ issue ‘casually’, Stalin said, “But, it happened exactly the other way around. The people of southern states are fuming. A crushing defeat for his AIADMK-led NDA alliance is now certain.”

“Modi has spoken slanderously that the opposition parties are blocking women’s reservation. This also did not work. The weapon he thought to unleash on us during the election has now become a boomerang and turned against him.” he said.