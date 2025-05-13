Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, the Congress party demanded answers on US President Donald Trump’s claims of mediation and asked if India has agreed for a dialogue at a neutral site. Oppo seeks clarification on US’ claims after PM speech

“The PM’s much-delayed address to the nation was completely upstaged by President Trump’s revelations a few minutes earlier. The PM was completely silent on them. Has India agreed to US mediation? Has India agreed to a ‘neutral site’ for a dialogue with Pakistan? Will India now give in on US demands for opening Indian markets in autos, agriculture, and other areas?” Congress general secretary for communications Jairam Ramesh said.

He also demanded that the PM should immediately have a meeting with leaders of all political parties. “The months ahead will demand both painstaking diplomacy and a collective resolve. One-liners and dialogue-baazi are poor substitutes,” Ramesh quipped, as he lauded the armed forces.

The Congress has demanded that the Union government must disclose the framework and terms of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and asked why the Centre is permitting the US government to equate India with Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said, “What is the framework as also the terms of the “Ceasefire Agreement” entered into with Pakistan? What are the conditions on which India has agreed to carry on “talks” with Pakistan as part of the “ceasefire agreement”? Why has India accepted to carry on “talks” with Pakistan at a “neutral site”, i.e. a third country? Is this unilateral step not a clear-cut negation of India’s time-tested policy of “no third-party mediation” and “no mediation in a third country?”

He also said, “Why is the Modi Government permitting the US Govt to equate India with Pakistan, despite the fully established fact that Pakistan is a “Terror State”?” He also asked if the ceasefire can reduce cross-border terrorism and demolition of terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

“Has Pakistan learnt any lesson on curbing terror, as its PM, Shehbaz Sharif does televised address using false bravado to claim victory and validate their terror hideouts? Why is the Modi Government not calling out Pakistan’s falsehoods in our national interest? When Pakistan violated the “Ceasefire Agreement” within hours on 10th May itself by launching drone attacks and heavy shelling, haven’t they negated the sanctity of the “ceasefire agreement”?” Surjewala asked.

The Congress leader also demanded that “The strategic, military and political gains and outcomes for India must be spelled out to the nation. The lingering doubts & lurking questions viz a viz the sudden halt of Operation Sindoor just when our Armed Forces had gained a clear upper hand over Pakistan, leaves much to be answered.”

CPIM general secretary MA Baby has written a letter to the PM demanding a special session of Parliament. “This moment of national unity is being undermined by virulent campaigns of hatred and jingoism, as well as the spread of misinformation by certain media outlets and elements on social media. These actions have caused significant confusion and unrest among the public. Additionally, the announcement by the President of the United States regarding the ceasefire – made prior to any official statement from our representatives – has raised serious concerns. It is an avowedly accepted policy of our country that we settle our disputes bilaterally, without allowing any third party intervention. Therefore, this situation requires clear and authoritative clarification from the highest levels of our government,” Baby said.