Opportunistic double engine govt in Bihar responsible for hooch tragedy: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday criticised the Bihar government for failing to stop the illicit liquor trade in the state. Kharge’s statement comes in wake of the latest hooch tragedy in Bihar that claimed 36 lives. (ANI file photo)

Kharge’s statement comes in wake of the latest hooch tragedy in Bihar that claimed 36 lives in Siwan and Saran districts.

In a post written in Hindi on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the senior Congress leader expressed his condolences on the deaths calling it “painful and sad”.

“So far, 36 people have died due to poisonous liquor in 16 villages of Siwan and Saran in Bihar, which is very painful and sad. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims. Request the government to give the strictest punishment to the culprits”, his post read.

“Earlier, many people have lost their lives due to illegal liquor in other districts, which shows how unsuccessful the Bihar government is in stopping the illegal liquor business”, he added.

Kharge collated a list of previous similar hooch-related incidents in the state.

“April 2023: 26 people died due to consumption of poisonous liquor in Motihari. December 2022: 71 people died in Chapra and dozens of people lost their eyesight. March 2022: 12 people died in Banka. November 2021: 43 people died due to consumption of poisonous liquor in Gopalganj, Bettiah and Muzaffarpur”, Kharge wrote.

Kharge also recalled the time in 2017, when chief minister Nitish Kumar had said liquor won’t be sold in Bihar as long as he is alive, adding that the business of illegal liquor continues.

“In 2017, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that “Liquor will not be sold in Bihar as long as I am alive”, liquor ban has been implemented, but why is the illegal business of illicit liquor still going on?”, he said.

Calling the Bihar government an opportunistic double engine government, Kharge said they are responsible for the deaths in the state due to illicit liquor.