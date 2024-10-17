Opposition attacks Nitish Kumar over hooch deaths in Bihar’s Siwan, Saran districts

PATNA: As the death toll due to illegally brewed liquor in western Bihar’s Saran and Siwan districts rose to 24, opposition parties on Thursday attacked the Nitish Kumar government over the efficacy of prohibition that he introduced eight years ago. Siwan: Family members mourn the deaths due to spurious liquor in Siwan district on Thursday (PTI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha said that a syndicate had been operating in Bihar, with the backing of the state’s top politicians and bureaucrats, that made liquor available.

“The government is incapable and compromised. The official figures of deaths are coming and it is painful. Many families have lost their bread earners and children… This is not an isolated incident. It has been happening at regular intervals and this is why leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav often says the syndicate is thriving like an industry in Bihar,” Jha added.

The district authorities have confirmed the death of 20 people in Siwan and another four in the adjoining Saran district. Siwan district magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta told reporters that the first information about the hooch tragedy at 7.30am on Wednesday when authorities learnt about three deaths under mysterious circumstances in Maghar and Auriya panchayats.

The authorities initially acted against the village watchman but as the death toll rose, the Station House Officer of Bhagwanpur Haat police station Niraj Mishra was also suspended for being unable to detect liquor smuggling in the area.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi condoled the death of people in the tragedy. “Liquor ban is in force in Bihar but illegal trade of spurious liquor is going on in full swing, due to which deaths occur every day. The government should put a stop to this,” she said.

Congress’s Bhagalpur lawmaker Ajeet Sharma said a parallel economy had emerged in the state due to rampant smuggling and trade of illicit liquor. He said the government should either completely enforce prohibition and if this was not possible, then it should heavily tax liquor so that the revenue is used for public welfare. “A few days ago Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that 90% of the people had given up liquor. It means 10% are still consuming. That means prohibition is not effective in the state,” he added.

Prohibition and excise minister Ratnesh Sada expressed concern over the incident that had killed so many people but insisted that prohibition was a success. “Nobody can dare to consume liquor openly. The incidents are painful, but those behind them would not be spared. I will urge the chief minister to use Crime Control Act (CCA) against the liquor mafia. The society needs to be awakened,” he added.

Janata Dal United spokesperspn Arvind Nishad accused the opposition of “patronising and encouraging liquor mafia”. “The kind of language opposition leaders use only boosts the morale of the mafia. The government always deals with such elements sternly and more steps will be taken to nail the liquor mafia,” he added.