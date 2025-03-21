Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Opposition corners Tamil Nadu government over ‘rising’ crimes in House, Stalin hits back

ByDivya Chandrbabu, Chennai
Mar 21, 2025 09:18 AM IST

The AIADMK MLAs led by EPS walked out as Stalin was speaking. Stalin challenged EPS to stay back and listen to him “if he had the guts”.

The ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK sparred over law and order continued in the assembly on Thursday with Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) alleging that four murders happened in Tamil Nadu just on Wednesday. Chief minister MK Stalin responded that murder rates in Tamil Nadu reduced by 6.8% in 2024 from 2023 while revenge murders went down by 42% during the same period.

The ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK sparred over law and order continued in the assembly on Thursday with Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) alleging that four murders happened in Tamil Nadu just on Wednesday (PTI)
The ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK sparred over law and order continued in the assembly on Thursday with Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) alleging that four murders happened in Tamil Nadu just on Wednesday (PTI)

Stalin also pointed out that the number of murders in the AIADMK regime in 2012 was 1,943. “This is the highest number in the last 12 years. The number of murders in 2013 was 1,927. During the Covid-19 lockdown period in 2020, the number was 1,661,” he said, adding that the state reported only 1,540 murders in 2024. Stalin became the chief minister in 2021.

The AIADMK MLAs led by EPS walked out as Stalin was speaking. Stalin challenged EPS to stay back and listen to him “if he had the guts”. He also took a dig at EPS by saying that unlike him he did not know of the murders by watching television. In 2018, when police shot dead 13 civilians protesting against Sterlite’s copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi district, EPS said he received the information from television news.

EPS listed that a constable Malaiyarasan’s charred body was found in Madurai and the similar case of a woman teacher in Coimbatore, the murder of a couple near Nasiyanur, the murder of a fortune teller in Thirubhuvanam, and the abduction and killing of DMK trade unionist Kumar in Chennai.

“These crimes occurred while the chief minister claims that no one can escape the law. Instead of a daily status report, now we are getting a daily murder report,” EPS said.

In response, Stalin said: “Preliminary reports say that the Coimbatore case was a suicide. Regarding the Madurai case, investigations are ongoing. In Sivaganga, the murder was due to a family dispute.”

On the murder in Erode, he said that the victim John alias Chanakyan from Salem was attacked by unidentified suspects while returning from Annadanapatti police station as part of his bail conditions and is currently undergoing treatment. “Preliminary findings suggest John was attacked in a vase of revenge as he is the second accused in the murder of history-sheeter Chelladurai in Salem in 2020.” Stalin said.

A day ago, Stalin promised murder of a former sub-inspector turned activist in Tirunelveli district. The opposition AIADMK and BJP have been cornering the DMK government over the deteriorating law and order in the state over murders and sexual crimes against women and children.

Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On