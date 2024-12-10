Opposition disrupts Lok Sabha as Merchant Shipping Bill 2024 is introduced

New Delhi: The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, faced strong opposition and disruptions in the House. Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal introduced the bill in the Lok Sabha (ANI)

The bill, presented by union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal, seeks to expand eligibility for merchant vessel ownership and provide for investigations and inquiries into marine casualties.

Manish Tewari of the Congress opposed the bill at the introductory stage, raising concerns over the government’s legislative competence to enact such a law.

He argued, “I oppose the introduction of the Merchant Shipping Bill 2024 due to concerns over legislative competence. Entry 25 of the Union List covers maritime shipping but does not specifically address merchant shipping, creating ambiguity about the Union’s authority. Additionally, Entry 32 of the Concurrent List on inland waterways and Entry 33 on trade and commerce create potential jurisdictional overlaps, questioning whether the Union Government has exclusive power to legislate on merchant shipping.”

Tewari criticised the bill’s centralisation of authority, claiming that it could diminish states’ roles in managing coastal ports and shipping, potentially undermining federal principles and leading to conflicts.

Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also voiced concerns, saying that the bill would transfer more power to the bureaucracy.

Also Read: Parliament winter session to start today; opposition demands Adani, Manipur discussion

He said, “The government cannot possibly have the insight and resources to manage the proposition they are making, and it overrides the benefits of the original act.”

The bill was tabled despite the protests..

Sonowal defended the bill, asserting that it was introduced in line with constitutional provisions and had been reviewed by two departments of the law ministry—legal affairs and legislative.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, seeks to repeal the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, and aims to broaden the eligibility criteria for ship ownership under the Indian flag. It also includes provisions for registering vessels under a bareboat charter-cum-demise (BBCD) arrangement, a financing model where ships are chartered before full payment is made.

Currently, only Indian citizens or companies can register ships under the Indian flag.

The bill also proposes the establishment of a maritime liability framework, including compensation for collisions and accidents at sea. Additionally, it provides for the constitution of a limitation fund for certain claims and aims to streamline administrative processes with electronic registration and digital records.

The House was adjourned shortly after the bill was introduced due to continued opposition protests over the bill.