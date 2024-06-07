 Opposition in new Lok Sabha would be stronger: Farooq Abdullah | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Opposition in new Lok Sabha would be stronger: Farooq Abdullah

PTI |
Jun 07, 2024 01:52 PM IST

Opposition in new Lok Sabha would be stronger: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, The days of "dictatorship" are over and the opposition in the new Lok Sabha would be stronger, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said here on Friday.

Opposition in new Lok Sabha would be stronger: Farooq Abdullah
Opposition in new Lok Sabha would be stronger: Farooq Abdullah

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said people have given their verdict and the Constitution has been saved.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

"This time there will be a strong opposition. When I was in Parliament, we were weak. Nobody used to listen to us and there was dictatorship, but thank God, dictatorship is over now," Abdullah told reporters here.

He was responding to a question about whether the opposition in the new Lok Sabha would be stronger than the last one given their strength has increased.

Asked about the NDA forming the government for the third consecutive time, the NC president, who represented Srinagar in the previous Lok Sabha, said, "Let them form the government, then we will see".

To a question whether the new NDA government will succeed, the former Union minister said, "Let us wait and see what happens".

"You are in media and you and I both will see. Let us wait. Why are you in haste?" he added.

In response to a question about the results of the Parliamentary polls, Abdullah said people have given their verdict.

"They showed that people hold the power and it was proven in these elections. This is a huge achievement. People have the power to vote and can make or break anyone," he said.

Referring to the exit polls which claimed a brute majority for the BJP, the NC president said the pollsters should shut their shops and apologise to the people.

"Those who claimed 370-400 paar , I think they should stop these exit polls, they should shut their shops. These people should apologise to the people for creating misunderstandings among the people," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result,Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Opposition in new Lok Sabha would be stronger: Farooq Abdullah
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On