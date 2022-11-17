‘Opposition is getting clean’: Rahul Gandhi on Congress leaders joining BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on the month-long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ during a media interaction held in Akola, Maharashtra, said, “Whichever corrupt leaders who take up offers for ₹10 crores, 50 crores and run to the BJP, are in turn washing away the stench of corruption in the Congress.”

His remarks come after 26 Congress leaders from Himachal eloped to the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the recently held state elections.

Responding to a reporter’s question on why Congress leaders are leaving the party for the BJP, he said, “A Shiv Sena MLA was walking with me who said he was offered ₹50 crores to leave his party for the BJP. He didn’t take the offer, while many others did. So in this way, the Opposition is getting clean with these corrupt leaders leaving. It’s a good thing, and there is no shortage of honest people in India who will join Congress.”

Also Read:Madras HC restricts BJP IT wing chief from defaming DMK minister Senthil Balaji

On November 8, 26 Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh, including former Congress general secretary Dharampal Thakur, Youth Congress president Rahul Negi, former councillor Rajan Thakur, and former district vice president Amit Mehta jumped the boat to the BJP.

The former Congress president also shared his learnings from the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “I have walked on your roads for 14 days. The youth have bared their troubles in front of me, and the farmers have laid their struggles in front of me. I have received a gift of knowledge where I understood the importance of the Maratha King Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers such as Jyotirao Phule,” he said.

“This is not just a fight between Congress and other parties. The BJP has control over the press and institutions, and it puts pressure on the judiciary. So this perception of a political battle between two parties must be changed, it is a superficial way of looking at things. There is a large divide between how politicians look at things and how the farmers and the youth of the country look at things,” Rahul said on the party’s leading agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

The Congress leader further taking a jibe at the BJP alleged that the saffron party exerted vast control over institutions which made it impossible for Congress to raise its voice.

“We have tried all avenues, we tried making our points in Parliament regarding demonetisation, unemployment, the Agneepath scheme, or the Chinese issue, but our mic is turned off. We started the Yatra as we have no other option to make ourselves heard.”

On November 10, the Kerala MP, while addressing a meeting in Nanded, Maharashtra, switched his microphone off two times to illustrate what happens to opposition leaders in Parliament when they attempt to raise an issue.

Talking about the need for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul said, “People feel the need for this Yatra and that is why they have stepped out to join us.”

“Over the past eight years, there has been an atmosphere of fear, hatred, and violence. BJP politicians don’t talk to the farmers and the youth of the nation or else they would understand that unemployment and inflation is rapidly spreading and the farmers are not getting the right price for their hard work.”

Regarding the dwindling political aspects of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, the Kerala MP said, “I don’t know who said that this yatra wouldn’t go through Uttar Pradesh. This is just misinformation. We are going through 2-3 districts in UP over the course of five days.”

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh Congress changed tacks and decided not to contest the by-elections in Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur Sadar and Khatauli (Muzaffarnagar) assembly seats. Congress state party chief Brijlal Khabri cited the reason that the party wants to focus on the urban local bodies elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Responding to a reporter asking about the Congress’ game plan to stop farmer suicides in Vidarbha, he said, “This issue is not just regarding Vidarbha but all across the country. We need to protect the producers of what we eat. Our farmer is equal to the breadwinner of a family who needs to be protected at all costs. It is the responsibility of the government to protect the livelihood of these providers.

Meanwhile, Congress has released its manifesto for Gujarat ahead of the state elections, which features the key promise of waiver of farmer debts. Congress has also assured the availability of LPG cylinders to the people at ₹500 per can and 300 units of electricity at no cost. Rahul has consistently reiterated his promise of waiving the debts of farmers.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to cover 3,570 kilometres across the country in 150 days. With 1,633 kilometres left to cover, the Yatra which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu has entered into its 71st day in Akola, Maharashtra and will conclude in Kashmir.