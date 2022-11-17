Home / Cities / Others / BJP emulates Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Assam with ‘Rath Yatra’ in SC areas

BJP emulates Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Assam with ‘Rath Yatra’ in SC areas

others
Published on Nov 17, 2022 06:46 PM IST

Called the Gaon Sampark Abhiyan, the initiative by the scheduled caste (SC) ‘morcha’ (unit) of the BJP started on November 9 and aims to cover 3,200 SC-dominated villages in Assam

Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar with former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and other leaders during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' at Singimari in Kamrup on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar with former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and other leaders during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' at Singimari in Kamrup on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
ByUtpal Parashar

Close on the heels of the Congress’ ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam that began earlier this month, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has undertaken a ‘Rath Yatra’ in order to connect with voters, especially those in rural areas.

Called the Gaon Sampark Abhiyan, the initiative by the scheduled caste (SC) ‘morcha’ (unit) of the BJP started on November 9 and aims to cover 3,200 SC-dominated villages in Assam.

It touched Golokganj in Dhubri district on Thursday led by state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita. All yatras will culminate in Barpeta district on November 26.

“Since its launch, the rath yatras have covered 1,200 villages that are dominated by people from the SC communities,” Kalita mentioned on his Facebook page.

“The primary aim of this yatra is to connect with members of SC communities and know about their lives and also to find out performance of central and state welfare schemes targeting them,” he added.

The Congress is already undertaking a 70-day statewide walk as part of its nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra, where party leaders will cover 834 km in 13 districts of Assam by foot to connect with voters. The yatra started from Dhubri on November 1.

“We are overwhelmed by the response our yatra has received since its start in Assam. This will go a long way in uniting the people against the divisive politics of BJP, not just in Assam but across the country,” Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh told journalists.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out