Opposition parties in Sikkim question government’s handling of Covid-19 crisis

india

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:50 IST

Covid-19 data that is being released by the Sikkim government on a daily basis is not only ‘confusing’ but also full of ‘discrepancies’, opposition parties in the Himalayan state have alleged.

Sikkim, a small Himalayan state sharing borders with China, Bhutan and Nepal, reported 70 Covid-19 cases till Friday, out of which 21 patients have been discharged from hospitals, data provided by the state government shows. There have been no fatalities so far.

But, a closer look at the data released over the past few days reveals that there has been some discrepancies.

On June 11, the official data released by the state’s health department, claimed that at least 6,618 swab samples were tested. However, on June 12 the number of tests done was found to be 5,157.

Bharat Basnet, president of the Pradesh Congress Committee of Sikkim said, “There are discrepancies in the Covid-19 data provided by the state. The situation could have improved had the state government called an all-party meeting before putting in place the combat techniques.”

Sikkim was the first among the states to ban the entry of outsiders and migrant labourers. International borders with China, Nepal and Bhutan were also sealed. The state, however, witnessed a sharp spike after Sikkimese people returned when the nationwide lockdown was relaxed.

Alleged discrepancies have also surfaced in the number of recoveries. While on June 16, the official data stated that five people had recovered, the number of people discharged from hospitals dropped to four the next day on June 17.

Senior officials of the state government, however, have refuted the charges.

“The official data provided on the morning of June 12 on total number of tests carried out did not reflect the number of tests carried out at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri, West Bengal,” said Kaden Zangmu, the nodal officer for Covid-19 in Sikkim.

She further said, “Since June 12, the format of the health bulletin changed and 1,711 tests which were carried out at the NBMCH were not reflected in the bulletin.”

The last sample sent to the NBMCH was on May 28. After that date, all the samples are being tested in the state’s own lab. “So far 8,894 samples including 1,711 sent to the NBMCH have been tested,” she said.

“The total number of recovered cases on both June 16 and June 17 was 4. The portal where the data is updated is handled by the state home department.”

Opposition parties including the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and Congress said the data made available proved that the government is not serious about the figures.

MK Subba, SDF spokesperson said, “There is total confusion in the handling of the Covid-19 crisis and data by the state government. The Sikkim government made a mistake by studying the Covid-19 impact and implemented mitigation measures very late. It has failed to follow the laid down reporting protocol and guidelines of the ICMR.”

Pempa Tshering Bhutia, director general cum secretary of the state health and family welfare department said, “We have been sending total data including the tests carried out at NBMCH to the Centre on a daily basis.”