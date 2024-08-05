Opposition seeks CBI probe into officer’s ‘suicide’

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly R Ashoka on Sunday sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of 34-year-old Yadgir police sub-inspector in a suspected case of suicide, and also demanded the arrest of accused local Congress legislator and his son, who are currently absconding. After offering his condolences to the deceased’s family in Somanala village of Karatagi taluk on Sunday, Ashoka spoke to the media and reiterated his demand for the CBI to take over the investigation into the PSI’s death (PTI)

Expressing scepticism about the CID’s ability to conduct a fair probe, Ashoka said: “Even though no one directly asked about the case of PSI Parasurama JC, who died in Yadgir, the state government has effectively turned a blind eye into the matter by assigning the investigation to the CID. We all know how previous CID investigations have turned out, and we don’t have faith in this process. Therefore, the investigation should be handed over to the CBI.”

After offering his condolences to Parasurama’s family in Somanala village of Karatagi taluk on Sunday, Ashoka reiterated his demand for the CBI to take over the investigation into the PSI’s death. “I am deeply saddened by the way the state government and the police have handled the case of Parasurama’s death. We are fighting to secure justice for the daughter of this Dalit family,” he told reporters.

He also noted that Parasurama’s family has alleged that the Yadgir MLA made discriminatory remarks, saying there should be no Dalits in their constituency. “It is disheartening that such despicable acts are happening, even though we all live under the constitution written by BR Ambedkar,” he added.

“Dalit officials have been dying ever since the Congress government came to power in the state. We had implemented a law that police officers should not be transferred within two years, but the Congress reduced it to one year. Why was Parasurama transferred just seven months after coming to the station?” Ashoka questioned. He also called for action against the officer who ordered the transfer.

He said that the Yadgir MLA and his son, who is named in the FIR, must be arrested. He stated that if no action is taken, the struggle for justice will be intensified. The police officer who died under suspicious circumstances in Yadgir, was cremated with full state honours. The ceremony took place on his family’s land in Somanala village, Karatagi taluk, Yadgir district. Before the cremation, his body was laid in the government school premises for the public to pay their respects. Thousands attended the ceremony, including senior police officers and minister Shivraj Thangadagi.

Meanwhile, a team of CID police officers, led by deputy SP B Puneeth, arrived from Bengaluru to initiate an investigation after collecting the necessary case documents. The Karnataka government on Saturday transferred the suspicious death of the sub-inspector to the hours after the police registered the case against Congress MLA Channareddy Patil and his son Pampanagowda on charges of caste abuse and their alleged involvement in the circumstances leading to the PSI’s death.

The death of Parasurama has sparked significant political controversy. Speaking to the media, MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal alleged, “The killing of Dalits is on the rise under the Siddaramaiah government. An official had previously committed suicide related to the Valmiki Corporation scam, and now PSI Parasurama has died. The corruption by Congress MLAs is responsible for the death of PSI Parasurama. It is not enough if CM Siddaramaiah resigns. If the CM resigns, it will be convenient for DK Shivakumar to become the CM.”

Social activist Manappa Hadapada has written to speaker UT Khader demanding the dismissal of MLA Chennareddy from his post as an investigation is underway against him.

Parasurama’s father, Janakamuni, expressed his grief and anger to reporters: “Those responsible for my son’s death should be arrested immediately. My daughter-in-law should be provided with support. On Friday afternoon, my son, Parasurama, went to his room to sleep after having lunch. When we tried to wake him at 8 pm, he did not wake up. There was some blood on the bed where he was sleeping. We immediately took him to the hospital, but my son did not survive.”

State home minister G Parameshwara addressed the media, stating, “The government has decided to provide a job and compensation to the wife of the deceased PSI Parasurama. We have handed over the case to the CID for investigation. The department has not concluded that it was a suicide, and the cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report. The government is committed to supporting the family of the deceased PSI.”

A case has been registered against Yadgiri Congress MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampanna Gowda, based on a complaint filed by Parasurama’s wife, Shweta. The charges include harassment, incitement, and caste abuse. Shweta alleged, “The MLA was demanding ₹30-40 lakh for a posting in the Yadgir town police station. Despite paying, he was transferred in just seven months.”

Following the registration of the case, both the MLA and his son switched off their phones and remain absconding.

Yadgir SP G Sangeetha said: “Based on complaint by sub inspector’s wife, we have registered a case against MLA Chennareddy and his son Pampana Gowda under BNS section 108 (abetment to suicide) and Karnataka prevention of atrocity on SCST Act. A senior officer, on condition of anonymity, alleged that the police stations in the MLA’s constituency were effectively being auctioned off, with transfer recommendation letters given to the highest bidders. A competition was reportedly created between four-five PSIs, with the highest bidder securing the posting. PSIs who couldn’t pay the demanded amounts were allegedly denied postings, with sums as high as ₹20-30 lakh being demanded for a one-year posting. Even after paying the money, caste considerations were reportedly factored in. There are allegations that some PSIs paid ₹20-30 lakh to get postings in two-three stations in the Yadgir area, the officer added.