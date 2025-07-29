‘Opposition stood like a rock with govt over Operation Sindoor despite jibes’: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that during Operation Sindoor, the Opposition INDIA bloc had stood like a rock with the elected government of the country. Rahul condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a “brutal attack” orchestrated by Pakistan.(Sansad TV via PTI)

He said that even before the operation began, the Opposition had committed to itself that it would support the government.

“We heard the odd jibes, the sarcastic remarks from some of the leaders. But we said absolutely nothing,” Rahul said, adding that this was something “great” about the leadership of the Opposition bloc.

“…We are very proud that as an opposition, we stood united as we should have,” Rahul said.

During his speech on the Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha, Rahul condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a “brutal attack” orchestrated by Pakistan.

During the speech, Rahul slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, saying that the Centre should have had the “political will” to give the armed forces “full freedom of operation”.

“I want to tell CDS Anil Chauhan you made no tactical mistake. IAF made no mistake. Mistake was made by the political leadership who said you cannot attack military bases,” Rahul said.

He cited defence minister Rajnath Singh, stating that the government had told Pakistan that it would not attack military infrastructure. “Why was the Pakistan govt told at 1:35 am that we will not attack infrastructure and air defence and we do not want escalation?” Rahul questioned.

He further alleged that the goal of the military action was to “protect the PM's image”.

Rahul Gandhi also quoted India's defence attache in Indonesia, claiming that the pilots of the Indian Air Force were told not to attack their air defence system. “You directly told Pakistan your political will, that you do not want to fight.” the Congress leader said.

He further claimed that the DGMO was directed by the Centre to seek a ceasefire just 30 minutes after the operation was launched.