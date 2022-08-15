Opposition targets PM Modi over ‘nepotism’, ‘misogyny’ remarks in I-Day speech

The Congress party on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech at Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, demanding a report card of the NDA’s eight years and answers to ‘unfulfilled promises’.

The opposition party also dubbed the PM’s criticism of nepotism and dynasty in his speech as remarks against his own ministers.

“Dynasty is now become the BJP’s internal problem,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said. “I don’t know if a minister’s son has scored a century at Lords (cricket ground) but that person plays a big role in Indian cricket. Another minister’s son has not cleared foreign service but heads a think tank of foreign policy. Is Modi’s attack against his own ministers and their children? It is probably an attack on the home minister, the external affairs minister and the civil aviation minister.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refused to comment on the PM’s ‘nepotism’ remarks, something which Khera too echoed.

The opposition also criticised Modi’s clarion call to stand up against misogyny, some of them even sharing old clippings of the PM.

““Let’s pledge to wipe out misogyny” said Prime Minister @narendramodi today #IndependenceDay2022. Completely agree, Sir. Should we start with you, leading by example,” tweeted Derek O’Brien, posting an old video of the PM’s poll campaign against Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi pointed out that there are no women cabinet ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra. “Is this the Nari Shakti model that was spoken about in the I-Day speech? No woman minister in Maharashtra cabinet,” she tweeted.

“His words have become tiring. All the promises he made to the people must be making him uneasy. What happened to doubling farm income? What happened to the promise of “Housing for all”? when would the black money return to India? What happened to the promise of giving ₹15 lakhs to poor people... The country expected a report card of the past eight years from the PM today. But the PM disappointed everyone,” Khera said.