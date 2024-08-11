‘Opposition wants to create economic chaos in India’: BJP on row over latest Hindenburg report

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday hit out at the opposition for its attacks on the Narendra Modi government over the new Hindenburg report.



The US-based short seller Hindenburg Research alleged that market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.



After the report went public, the opposition parties including Congress slammed the Modi government, demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations against Buch.



Trivedi, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, accused the opposition of wanting to create "economic chaos in India" through confusion.



“Why does Congress always stand with foreign companies for the past 30-40 years? For the past few years, whenever the Parliament session commences, a foreign report gets released. BBC documentary was released just before the Parliament session. The Hindenburg report came in January just before the Parliament session. All these sequences happen during the Parliament session,” Trivedi told ANI.



SEBI while defending its chairperson stated that Madhabi Buch made relevant disclosures from time to time and also recused herself in the matters involving potential conflicts of interest(PTI)

‘Why does Cong always stand with foreign companies?’: BJP





"The opposition has such connections with the abroad to create instability and anarchy during every Parliament session of India. They want to create economic chaos in India through confusion. Now they are attacking SEBI. Why does Congress always stand with foreign companies for the past 30-40 years? Why did it stand with Union Carbide?" he added.

Buch and her husband in a detailed statement rejected all allegations against them, calling it an "attempt to character assassinate".



SEBI while defending its chairperson stated that Buch made relevant disclosures from time to time and also recused herself in the matters involving potential conflicts of interest.



The Adani Group denied any commercial dealings with the SEBI head, while wealth management entity 360ONE - formerly called as IIFL Wealth Management, separately said Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch's investment in IPE-Plus Fund 1 was less than 1.5 per cent of the total inflows and that it did not make any investments in Adani Group shares.