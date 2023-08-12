INDIA partners to now focus on Mumbai meet after monsoon session

New Delhi: Buoyed by their unity during the Monsoon session of Parliament, the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA is set to focus on preparations for their upcoming meeting in Mumbai to strategise their next course of action against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre. On the last day of the Monsoon session on Friday, according to senior leaders, the opposition parties decided to step up their attack on the government in the Winter session. (ANI)

The 26-party Opposition alliance, which has been formed to jointly take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year, is scheduled to meet in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. The bloc has already met twice in less than one month – first in Patna on June 23 and then in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

According to senior Opposition leaders, discussions will soon begin among INDIA constituents on the formation of four to five panels, including an all-important coordination panel, which will be announced in the Mumbai meeting.

On the last day of the Monsoon session on Friday, according to the senior leaders cited above, the opposition parties decided to step up their attack on the government in the Winter session. The leaders said that a draft resolution “on the manner in which the Rajya Sabha is being run” is almost prepared and would be brought in the next session.

“During a meeting in the morning, it was decided that we will not compromise with the BJP and we will continue the fight. In the Winter session, the aggression will be 10 times more than what it was during the Monsoon session. We also discussed that this (Monsoon session) was like an opposition summit in Parliament in terms of coordination among the parties. Talks between the parties will continue in an informal way till October 31,” an opposition leader said, seeking anonymity.

“What happened in Parliament? Mockery of Parliament. A bill was introduced, discussed considered as passed. A resolution was passed and suspension of AAP leader Sanjay Singh extended indefinitely,” Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said.

