Karnataka polls: Now, OPS fields candidate from Pulakeshinagar
Expelled AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam has announced a candidate for the Pulakeshinagar seat in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and expelled AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Thursday announced a candidate for the Pulakeshinagar seat for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, a day after the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) declared his candidate for the same seat.
With this move, warring former colleagues EPS and OPS have taken their fight to the Pulakeshinagar seat, which has a sizeable Tamil population.
From his faction, OPS announced that M Nedunchezhiyan will fight from Pulakeshinagar seat, a day after EPS fielded D Anbarasan from the same seat.
OPS announced two other candidates – A Anandraj for Kolar constituency and K Kumar for the Gandhinagar assembly seat.
Earlier, based on EPS’s petition — after he was elected as AIADMK’s general secretary on March 28 — the Delhi high court on April 12 directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to decide on updating their records with the changes within 10 days.