Karnataka polls: Now, OPS fields candidate from Pulakeshinagar

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and expelled AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Thursday announced a candidate for the Pulakeshinagar seat for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, a day after the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) declared his candidate for the same seat. From his faction, OPS announced that M Nedunchezhiyan will fight from Pulakeshinagar seat, a day after EPS fielded D Anbarasan from the same seat.

With this move, warring former colleagues EPS and OPS have taken their fight to the Pulakeshinagar seat, which has a sizeable Tamil population.

OPS announced two other candidates – A Anandraj for Kolar constituency and K Kumar for the Gandhinagar assembly seat.

Earlier, based on EPS’s petition — after he was elected as AIADMK’s general secretary on March 28 — the Delhi high court on April 12 directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to decide on updating their records with the changes within 10 days.