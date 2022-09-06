OPS’s son Ravindranath again praises CM Stalin

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam’s son and AIADMK’s lone Lok Sabha MP OP Ravindranath, who was expelled from the party for several reasons, including praising the MK Stalin-led DMK government, on Tuesday once again lauded a scheme launched by the DMK government that provides ₹1,000 for girl students from government schools to pursue higher education.

“It’s a scheme that I welcome wholeheartedly,” said Ravindranath.

He said it was motivational for students and similar to schemes rolled out by late former chief minister J Jayalalithaa who provided free laptops and cycles to students.

“The AIADMK government had offered several such welfare schemes. The present government is giving ₹1,000 (to girl students) which is good. I’d like to praise the honourable chief minister.”

In the 2022-23 budget, the state government said the marriage assistance scheme (introduced by late former chief minister J Jayalalithaa) is being transformed into a higher education assurance scheme and allotted ₹698 crore.

Around 6 lakh girl students are expected to benefit annually. Under this scheme, all girl students who studied from class 6 to 12 in government schools would be paid ₹1,000 monthly directly into their bank account till the uninterrupted completion of their undergraduate degree which is to primarily address the issue that girl students were not continuing education after school and to prevent child marriages.

Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS), the newly elected AIADMK interim general secretary, in August revealed that AIADMK cadres were irked when Ravindranath met Stalin for an hour in the secretariat and praised the DMK government.

Last week, deputy coordinator of the AIADMK KP Munusamy went as far as accusing Stalin of helping OPS to bring down EPS as he could be the chief minister’s only contender. The DMK has denied this.

After the chorus to abolish the dual leadership of Panneerselvam (OPS) as coordinator and EPS as joint coordinator began in the party several party leaders had told HT that there were several reasons including OPS and his son being cosy with the DMK government when they are meant to attack them as the main opposition of Tamil Nadu.

Eventually, the party ousted OPS, his two sons and all their supporters with EPS being the last man at the top. OPS took his party issues to court and brierley received favourable orders but the latest Madras HC verdict favoured EPS as it agreed with his contention that he can no longer work with OPS. This is being challenged in the Supreme Court by OPS.

OPS, who has everything to lose in the battle, wants to unite with everyone including EPS, VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran which he says will strengthen the AIADMK.

Ravindranath also reiterated the same on Tuesday. “My intention is the same,” he said. “We should make an effort to unite with Chinamma (Sasikala), TTV, whoever split and left to strengthen the AIADMK.”

