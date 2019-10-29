Ordered cellphone, got this: Diwali shocker for BJP MPs son

india

A Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from West Bengal was in for an unpleasant surprise this Diwali when he received stones in a box instead of a mobile phone that his son ordered online, police said on Tuesday.

In a complaint lodged with English Bazaar police station on Monday, Malda Uttar MP Khagen Murmu said his son Animes Murmu had ordered a Samsung M30 mobile on October 23. The price of the cellphone is Rs 11,999.

The phone arrived just in time for Diwali on Sunday. Murmu was not at home and his wife received and paid in cash. “However, my wife received a box of a Redmi 5A handset. When I opened it, instead of the Samsung M30 phone, I found two stones in it,” Murmu told PTI.

In December last, actor Sonakshi Sinha was in a similar situation after she ordered headphone from an e-commerce site.

Sinha had ordered headphones online but ended up with a properly packed parcel with a “piece of junk” in it. The actor took to twitter to express her woes. “Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks?” tweeted the actor on December 11. In two separate tweets, Sinha tagged online shopping portal Amazon to complain about her shopping fail. She had ordered a pair of Bose headphones worth Rs 18,000 but landed up with a piece of rusted iron.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 17:02 IST