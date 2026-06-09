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‘Organised factory of hate’: India blasts Pakistan at UN over ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’ designation to groups

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni delivered a strong rebuttal to Pakistan's ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’ narrative.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 11:19 am IST
Edited by Poorva Joshi
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India came down heavily at Pakistan in its latest remarks at the UN Security Council meeting on Monday over the country designating some groups as “Fitna al-Hindustan”.

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, New York, Parvathaneni Harish slammed Pakistan at UNSC.(@IndiaatUnitedNations/File)

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni delivered a strong rebuttal to the move, condemning directions given to Pakistan's government agencies to refer to some groups as Fitna al-Hindustan.

The Indian representative said it reflected how Pakistan dressed up “misinformation and disinformation” in religious terms.

“It is an outcome of an organised factory of hate coming from the deep state of Pakistan which aims to keep their citizens in a state of permanent hostility with India in order to perpetuate their stay in power and control of national resources and detract them from core political and economic problems,” Parvathaneni said.

Also Read: ‘Troops handicapped’: On Balochistan, Pak blames topography, drags India’s name again as over 250 killed

Meanwhile, at the latest UNSC meet, India also slammed Pakistan for a campaign of military airstrikes against Afghanistan, adding it caused multiple civilian casualties. "Let me reiterate. Dressing up a massacre as a military operation does not absolve the perpetrator. Killing, maiming and orphaning civilians is not counter terrorism," Parvathaneni said.

He also said that it was an old habit of Pakistan to blame neighbours for its own failures, adding that such attempts won't succeed.

 
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