‘Organised factory of hate’: India blasts Pakistan at UN over ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’ designation to groups

India came down heavily at Pakistan in its latest remarks at the UN Security Council meeting on Monday over the country designating some groups as “Fitna al-Hindustan”.

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, New York, Parvathaneni Harish slammed Pakistan at UNSC.(@IndiaatUnitedNations/File)

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India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni delivered a strong rebuttal to the move, condemning directions given to Pakistan's government agencies to refer to some groups as Fitna al-Hindustan.

The Indian representative said it reflected how Pakistan dressed up “misinformation and disinformation” in religious terms.

“It is an outcome of an organised factory of hate coming from the deep state of Pakistan which aims to keep their citizens in a state of permanent hostility with India in order to perpetuate their stay in power and control of national resources and detract them from core political and economic problems,” Parvathaneni said.

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{{^usCountry}} In 2025, the Pakistan government officially designated all terrorist groups and organisations operating in Balochistan province 'Fitna al Hindustan'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, the Pakistan government officially designated all terrorist groups and organisations operating in Balochistan province 'Fitna al Hindustan'. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the Indian representative on Monday dismissed the move as "nothing but officially sponsored misinformation and disinformation dressed in religious terminology". ‘De facto coup by military’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Indian representative on Monday dismissed the move as "nothing but officially sponsored misinformation and disinformation dressed in religious terminology". ‘De facto coup by military’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Expanding on Pakistan's criticism over the designation of some groups, the Indian representative also referenced a “de facto coup" by the country's military. According to a PTI report, Parvathaneni was referring to Asim Munir being made first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) for a five-year term in Pakistan last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expanding on Pakistan's criticism over the designation of some groups, the Indian representative also referenced a “de facto coup" by the country's military. According to a PTI report, Parvathaneni was referring to Asim Munir being made first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) for a five-year term in Pakistan last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Munir's appointment came after the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, which created the post of CDF to ensure unity of command and accelerate decision-making during critical situations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Munir's appointment came after the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, which created the post of CDF to ensure unity of command and accelerate decision-making during critical situations. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: ‘Troops handicapped’: On Balochistan, Pak blames topography, drags India’s name again as over 250 killed

Meanwhile, at the latest UNSC meet, India also slammed Pakistan for a campaign of military airstrikes against Afghanistan, adding it caused multiple civilian casualties. "Let me reiterate. Dressing up a massacre as a military operation does not absolve the perpetrator. Killing, maiming and orphaning civilians is not counter terrorism," Parvathaneni said.

He also said that it was an old habit of Pakistan to blame neighbours for its own failures, adding that such attempts won't succeed.

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