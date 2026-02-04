‘Troops handicapped’: On Balochistan, Pak blames topography, drags India’s name again as 177 killed

Tensions in Pakistan's restive Balochistan continue with the government calling for the need to deploy large number of troops amid the security situation in the province with vast and mountainous topography. Bystanders walk past a burnt vehicle along a road on the outskirts of Quetta on February 1, 2026 a day after an alleged attack by Baloch militants (AFP)

The Pakistan government's remarks come as its security forces killed 22 more of who they described as militants in Balochistan, raising the death toll of to 177 in the last two days in the province after alleged coordinated attacks at multiple places.

Officials said the counter terror operation was launched after militants belonging to ethnic Baloch groups carried out a series of attacks at several locations on Saturday.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the $60 billion CPEC projects.

In 2025, the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the March hijacking of the Jaffar Express train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, killing 31 civilians and security personnel and holding hostage over 300 passengers.

Pakistan defence minister's big remark Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said that the government needed to deploy large numbers of troops in Balochistan due to the province's vast geography.

Addressing the National Assembly, Asif said that the troops battling rebels were handicapped by the vastness of the region.

"Balochistan constitutes over 40 per cent of Pakistan geographically...To control it is much more difficult than a populated city, and it needs deployment of massive forces. Our troops are deployed there and are in action against them (terrorists), but they are physically handicapped by guarding and patrolling such a big area," PTI news agency quoted Asif as saying.

Speaking on the alleged nexus between criminals and militants, Asif said that criminal gangs were operating under the banner of the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which protects smugglers.

"In Balochistan, tribal elders, the bureaucracy and those running separatist movements have formed a nexus," he said.