What did Trump say about NATO troops in Afghanistan? Prince Harry, Keir Starmer hit back

President Donald Trump's latest comments on NATO troops have sparked strong reactions, especially from Downing Street. UK PM Keir Starmer on Friday suggested that POTUS should apologize for his incorrect remark that troops from non-US NATO countries avoided the front line during the Afghanistan war. Prince Harry was also quick to slam Trump. President Donald Trump made several comments on NATO troops at Davos (AFP)

Trump was referring to the October 2001 US-led operation in Afghanistan to destroy al-Qaida. Troops from several countries, including from NATO, participated in the operation with the US.

What Trump said about NATO troops in Afghanistan The president stated that he was not sure NATO would support the US if and when requested. "We’ve never needed them, we have never really asked anything of them," Trump said in a Fox interview in Davos. "You know, they’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that, and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

PM Starmer hits back In his response, Starmer paid tribute to the 457 British personnel who died and to those who have been left with profound life-long injuries.

“I will never forget their courage, their bravery and the sacrifice they made for their country,” Starmer said. “I consider President Trump’s remarks to be insulting and frankly appalling and I am not surprised they have caused such hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed or injured and, in fact, across the country.”

Prince Harry weighs in The Duke of Sussex did not name Trump, but said that the ‘sacrifices’ of British soldiers ‘deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect’.

“Thousands of lives were changed forever," said Harry, who undertook two tours of duty in Afghanistan in the British Army and who lost friends there. “Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost.”