Death toll in Balochistan rises to 177 as Pakistan clashes with BLA | Key updates
Pakistani security forces killed 22 militants overnight in Balochistan, raising the death toll of militants to 177 in the last two days in the country's largest province.
This comes after coordinated attacks by the Baloch insurgents at multiple places in the restive southwestern province early on Saturday. The militants attacked multiple security and government installations at 12 towns and cities in Balochistan on Saturday.
So far, authorities have confirmed the death of at least 17 personnel of the police, frontier corps and security forces.
Balochistan chief minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the attacks were carried out by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which also killed at least 31 civilians. The BLA claimed responsibility, claiming to have killed hundreds of security personnel. They also released a video of a female militant involved in the attack.
Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the USD 60 billion CPEC projects.
In 2025, the BLA claimed responsibility for the March hijacking of the Jaffar Express train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, killing 31 civilians and security personnel and holding hostage over 300 passengers.
Pakistan's operation against Baloch militants continues after coordinated BLA attacks| Top points
- The death toll of terrorists in counter-terror operations in the last two days has increased to 177, according to security officials. "Since Sunday night, security forces have killed 22 more terrorists," Shahid Rind, a spokesperson for the provincial government, said on Monday.
- According to the spokesperson, 167 bodies have been sent to hospitals so far for future processing and identification. Rind said most of the terrorists killed belonged to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and had support from other insurgent groups.
- Pakistan launched a “counter-terror operation” in Balochistan after militants, including two female suicide bombers, belonging to ethnic Baloch groups, carried out coordinated attacks across 12 towns, in Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar and Pasni early Saturday.
- The military and the state have designated these terrorists belonging to insurgent groups or the Tehreek-e-Taliban as "Fitna-al-Hindustan", a term the government uses, claiming that the militants allegedly receive support from Indian intelligence agencies. Pakistan had accused India of funding the militants for the attacks, a claim that New Delhi has denied.
- Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday that the security forces were prepared and timely retaliated to push back the attackers, killing 150 terrorists.
- Due to the ongoing clean-up operations at various locations, mobile and internet services were suspended in Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, and other cities. Balochistan's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Hamza Shafqaat told the media that the services would resume on Tuesday.
- Balochistan chief minister Sarfraz Bugti, in an interview with Geo News, rejected reports claiming the number of attackers was 1,000 to 2,000, saying it was no more than 200 to 250. He said the overall strength of militant networks in the province was estimated at between 4,000 and 5,000. He also expressed firm resolve to eliminate the insurgent groups unless they surrendered and laid down their weapons.
- The Pakistan Senate in Islamabad unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the spate of terrorist attacks in Balochistan. The resolution urged the government to ensure a transparent, swift and conclusive investigation into the incidents, and bring the perpetrators, facilitators, and local and international sponsors of terrorism to justice in accordance with the law.
