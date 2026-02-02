Death toll in Balochistan rises to 177 as Pakistan clashes with BLA | Key updates

Pakistani security forces killed 22 militants overnight in Balochistan, raising the death toll of militants to 177 in the last two days in the country's largest province. Security personnel shift an injured man at a hospital in Quetta on January 31, 2026, following an attack by Baloch separatists. Ethnic Baloch separatists launched "coordinated" attacks across Pakistan's Balochistan province on January 31, the latest violence in insurgency-hit southwest region. (AFP File)

This comes after coordinated attacks by the Baloch insurgents at multiple places in the restive southwestern province early on Saturday. The militants attacked multiple security and government installations at 12 towns and cities in Balochistan on Saturday.

So far, authorities have confirmed the death of at least 17 personnel of the police, frontier corps and security forces.

Balochistan chief minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the attacks were carried out by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which also killed at least 31 civilians. The BLA claimed responsibility, claiming to have killed hundreds of security personnel. They also released a video of a female militant involved in the attack.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the USD 60 billion CPEC projects.

In 2025, the BLA claimed responsibility for the March hijacking of the Jaffar Express train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, killing 31 civilians and security personnel and holding hostage over 300 passengers.