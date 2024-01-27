Osmania University girls hostel horror: Student saw hands coming out of bathroom ventilator

Students residing in the Osmania University Post Graduate Girls Hostel staged a protest in the college premises on Saturday to protest against a security breach. The protesting students said that they apprehended one of the three intruders who had broken into their hostel. Police, however, are yet to confirm the number of intruders. Students at Hyderabad's Osmania University PG Girls Hostel stage protest over security breach.(ANI)

The students were seen raising slogans of "We want justice" as they sat in front of their hostel while police personnel were seen persuading them to leave the spot.

"We are just asking for VC to come. Why is he not coming?" shouted out one of the students while another said, "We are just trying to pressurize the VC to come."

Students recount horror

The protest, sparked by a series of unsettling incidents following their return from the Sankranti Holidays, drew attention to the urgent need to ensure the safety of the hostel residents.

According to one of the student protesters who spoke to ANI, concerns had been brewing among the hostel occupants since their return from the holidays.

"After we came back from the Sankranti Holidays, we were hearing strange sounds in different rooms. But we thought it might be our mistake," a student said.

The situation escalated when one of the hostelites reportedly witnessed hands protruding from the ventilator of the washroom on both the ground floor and the first floor.

Recounting the harrowing ordeal, the student protester revealed, "Yesterday, the incident happened on two of the floors, the ground floor as well as the first floor at the same time. We have ventilators in our washrooms. The washrooms have little space. She (one of the students) locked herself in the washroom. But she saw hands coming out of the ventilator. She panicked and ran."

The students immediately sought assistance from their seniors to confront the intruders.

"We approached our seniors. We were searching for them. We saw three of them, only one was caught by us. We are demanding the rest who were there to be nabbed," the protester asserted.

Demanding the Vice-Chancellor (VC) to come to the spot and address their issues, she said, "We have been sitting here since 12:30..We want the VC to come and address our problem and we want a solution for all our issues. Security is important. We want proper security where we are staying."

(With ANI inputs)