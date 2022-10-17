Home / India News / ‘Our children are stuck’: Jaishankar recalls PM Modi’s calls to Putin, Zelenskyy

‘Our children are stuck’: Jaishankar recalls PM Modi’s calls to Putin, Zelenskyy

india news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 10:57 PM IST

The last week of February saw the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which has resulted in massive deaths of human lives.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (ANI)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (ANI)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday recalled an incident when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the presidents of Russia and Ukraine to seek assurances for the safe return of Indian students who were trapped in conflict zones when the war broke out earlier this year.

Speaking at an event in Gujarat's Surat, “In Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a call to Presidents Putin and Zelenskyy told them our children are stuck... got the assurance that firing will not happen during that period and that is how we were able to get our children out.”

The last week of February saw the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which has resulted in massive deaths of human lives.

India had launched ‘Operation Ganga’ to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine. As many as 22,500 Indians, most of them studying in various universities in Ukraine, were evacuated safely.

Despite the global uncertainties due to coronavirus, climate change, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India continues to project a strong business sentiment worldwide, he said while speaking at ‘Modi@20’.

Hailing Modi's efforts to link welfare schemes with Aadhaar, Jaishankar said, "The power of Aadhaar was only understood by the Prime Minister. As a result, direct benefit transfers could be made possible. CoWin portal, PM Awas Yojna, PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojna- nothing would have been possible without it," he said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar visited Surat smart city's Urban Observatory and Emergency Response Centre.

"Impressed by this state-of-the-art facility that is improving quality of living and making the city future ready. A shining example of digital delivery and smart governance of the Modi Government," he said in a tweet.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis jaishankar vladimir putin volodymyr zelensky pm modi narendra modi + 4 more
russia ukraine crisis jaishankar vladimir putin volodymyr zelensky pm modi narendra modi + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out