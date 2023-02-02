‘Our children…they are proud’: Journalist Siddique Kappan's wife on his release

Siddique Kappan, the Kerala-based journalist who walked free on Thursday after spending more than two years behind the bars, told media persons outside the Lucknow jail that he “struggled” during his time in prison. His wife and eldest son, who were patiently waiting for his release, said that they were “proud” and happy that justice had been served at last. The sessions court had on Wednesday signed Kappan's release orders on bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Two and a half years is not a short time. We have experienced a lot of pain and suffering. But I am happy that justice, though belated, has been served,” said Kappan's wife Raihana, as quoted by news agency PTI, outside the prison.

Read more | ‘Happy to be out’: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan after 28 months behind bars

Raihana and Kappan's three children – Muzammil (19), Zidhan (14) and Mehnaz (9) – have waited for 28 months to see him walk out of the jail. Kappan's mother died during this period. She was 90.

“Our children are waiting to welcome him home. Their happiness was taken away. Can they forget their father? They are proud to say that Siddique Kappan, a journalist, is their father,” Raihana said, as quoted by PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, his eldest son Muzammil, who was waiting with his mother for his father's release, questioned Kappan's arrest. “What is the cause of my father's severe suffering for two and half years? Now we are waiting for his freedom. We are very happy. We thank all those who have been with us,” he said.

Journalist Siddique Kappan was arrested in October 2020 on his way to cover the Hathras gangrape. He was booked by the Uttar Pradesh government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act after being arrested from Mathura toll plaza, along with three others.

Police had alleged that Kappan had links with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the UAPA and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In September last year, the Supreme Court granted him bail after a bench headed by then Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit directed Kappan to remain in Delhi for six weeks after his release from an Uttar Pradesh prison.

However, he continued to be in jail because the Enforcement Directorate had filed a money laundering case against him.

Kappan will remain in Delhi for six weeks now, as per the release order.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON