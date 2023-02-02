Booked under UAPA, Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of UP jail
Updated on Feb 02, 2023 10:22 AM IST
Kappan was arrested while on his way to cover the Hathras gangrape in 2020.
Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan - who was booked by the Uttar Pradesh goverment under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) after being arrested while on his way to cover the Hathras gangrape in 2020 - has been released from jail after he was granted bail.
“I have come out of jail after 28 months. I want to thank the media for supporting me. False allegations were put against me. I am happy to be out now,” the journalist was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
