Booked under UAPA, Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of UP jail

Updated on Feb 02, 2023 10:22 AM IST

Kappan was arrested while on his way to cover the Hathras gangrape in 2020.

Journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of Lucknow jail.(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan - who was booked by the Uttar Pradesh goverment under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) after being arrested while on his way to cover the Hathras gangrape in 2020 - has been released from jail after he was granted bail.

“I have come out of jail after 28 months. I want to thank the media for supporting me. False allegations were put against me. I am happy to be out now,” the journalist was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
uapa uttar pradesh kerala hathras + 2 more
