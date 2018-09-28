Our stand vindicated, says Maharastra CM after SC refuses to interfere in activists’ arrests

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday said the Supreme Court ruling refusing to interfere in the arrests of activists following the Bhima-Koregaon violence vindicated the stand of the Pune police and his government.

“The SC verdict and observations have vindicated our stand and our action. This is not a political conspiracy, an attempt to stem dissent or mala fide action by the Pune police. The apex court has clarified that,” said Fadnavis, speaking to reporters after the verdict.

The chief minister said that the Pune police had presented material evidence before the apex court that allegedly showed a conspiracy by these people against the nation. This evidence, he said, would now be presented to the appropriate courts.

“Our evidence shows that these people have colluded to create instability and civil war like situation in the country. They have tried to instigate communities against one another and have colluded with agencies of the enemy state and conspired to assassinate the PM,” said Fadnavis. He added that the evidence presented showed the link between the ground-level Maoists to “urban Naxals”.

“That’s why the SC has also said that there is link between these people and banned organisations,” he added.

The chief minister said that he was sure on the basis of the evidence, Pune police would get custody of the accused and successfully convict them of their crimes.

When asked about the dissenting opinion on this judgement that questioned the police holding a press conference while the case was being heard in the courts, he said that the apex court works on the basis of majority judgments.

“I have not read the dissenting judgement but even that has not cast suspicion on material evidence gathered by the police. Whether the decision of police to hold press conference was right or wrong can be examined.”

Fadnavis said that the reason the police held the press conference was because there had been an attempt in the media and by certain political parties and “pseudo-liberals” to “create an atmosphere” that this action was without evidence and politically motivated.

“The police presented their side through the press conference. If the SC says that it was wrong, care will be taken to not engage in it in the future.”

The chief minister also said that political opponents should keep ideologies aside and not support people who have been accused of conspiring against the nation.

“At least after this SC judgement, I hope no political party will sympathise with these people out of political motives and if they do, they will stand exposed.”

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 17:18 IST