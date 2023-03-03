Over 100,000 grievances redressed by central departments in Feb: Report

A total of 1,09,976 grievances were redressed by central ministries/departments in February 2023 and the highest number of grievances were received under the department of financial services (banking division), according to a Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) report by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). The highest number of grievances were received under the department of financial services (banking division) (Representative Photo)

“Pendency in the central secretariat has decreased from 67,883 PG cases at the end of January 2023 to 65,215 PG cases at the end of February 2023. In February, 15,729 appeals were received and 15,270 appeals were disposed of. The central secretariat has a pendency of 26,721 PG appeals at the end of February,” the report read.

The report further noted that for the seventh month in a row, the monthly disposal had crossed one lakh cases, adding that the average time for disposal of each grievance was 18 days. However, 17 ministries/departments had more than 1,000 pending grievances, as per the latest report of the CPGRAMS.

“Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) [29,60 appeals], ministry of corporate affairs [2,364 appeals], department of personnel and training [1,304 appeals] and the ministry of home affairs [1120 appeals] have the maximum pendency of appeals at the end of February 2023,” as per the report

The data collected by the BSNL call centre over the feedback of the grievances mentioned that 4,321 such grievances had received the rating of ‘excellent & very good’.

The CPGRAMS is an online system that allows citizens to raise grievances against central and state government officials and is under the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) of the ministry of personnel, public grievances & pensions.

These reports are part of the 10-step CPGRAMS reforms process adopted by DARPG for improving the quality of disposal and reducing the timeline.