Over 100 Pakistani nationals in Pune asked to leave India after Pahalgam attack

The Pune district administration has identified 111 Pakistani nationals in the area and ordered them to leave India by April 27, following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, according to news agency ANI. Indian BSF soldier check the passports of Pakistani citizens as they return to their country at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post on the outskirts of Amritsar on April 25,2025. New Delhi suspended a water-sharing treaty, announced the closure of the main land border crossing with Pakistan, downgraded diplomatic ties and withdrew visas for Pakistanis on April 23. just over 24 hours after gunmen killed 26 men in Indian-administered Kashmir.(Narinder Nanu/AFP)

Authorities in Pune have granted an extension of two more days, till April 29, for Pakistani nationals who are in the district on medical visas.

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi told ANI, that information regarding the Pakistani nationals was being collected from the passport office and visa-issuing officials.

The visas were issued for various reasons, including tourism and medical treatment, the collector said.

"So far, we have received information about 111 Pakistani nationals. All of them have been informed that it is mandatory for them to leave the country within the stipulated deadline," he said.

The ministry of external affairs, on Thursday, issued a press release, stating that all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani citizens will be revoked from April 27.

The Centre also announced on April 23, that Pakistani nationals will not be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme (SVES). Further, any Pakistani national currently in India under the SVES visa was given 48 hours to leave India.

Indus Waters Treaty suspension

After 26 tourists were gunned down during a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, India officially informed Pakistan that they planned to temporarily suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed by Debashree Mukherjee, India's secretary of water resources, to her Pakistani counterpart, India claimed that Islamabad had breached the conditions of the treaty due to sustained cross-border terrorism targeting Jammu and Kashmir.

The move is among the five big punitive moves taken against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, including suspension of visas.

The government has also announced the closure of the Integrated Check Post at the Attari border with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025.