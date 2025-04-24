Muslim nations back India, condemn Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Full solidarity’

The terror attack in Pahalgam has been “strongly condemned” by Qatar, Jordan, Iraq, and the League of Arab States' mission in New Delhi. People hold a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to the victims of terrorist attack in J&K's Pahalgam, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (PTI)

They expressed solidarity with India and conveyed their condolences to the families of the victims.

On Tuesday, terrorists targeted a popular tourist location in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

In the aftermath of the deadly attack, numerous countries and their governments have sent messages of support and solidarity.

Qatar's ministry of foreign affairs expressed its condolences on Wednesday to the families of the victims and to the government and people of India.

“State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in casualties and injuries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar's stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motivations and justifications,” it said.

“The Ministry extends its condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Republic of India, and wishes a swift recovery to the injured,” the statement said.

Iraq's ministry of foreign affairs expressed full solidarity with India and strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Republic of Iraq's strong condemnation of the heinous attack that occurred in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of several individuals and impacted hundreds of innocent civilians,” it said.

Iraq's ministry of foreign affairs expressed full solidarity with India and reaffirmed its strong stance against all forms of terrorism and violence, regardless of motive or justification.

"The Ministry extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to the government and people of India, as well as to the families of the victims. It also wishes a swift and full recovery to the injured and hopes for peace and security to prevail in the region," the ministry said in a statement dated April 23.

Jordan's ministry of foreign affairs and expatriates condemned the armed attack on civilians at the Pahalgam resort in Jammu and Kashmir, which led to numerous casualties.

In a statement on April 23, spokesperson Ambassador Sufyan Qudah expressed the Kingdom's full support and solidarity with India following the tragedy. He also reaffirmed Jordan's firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

“Ambassador Qudah extended his deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the government and people of the Republic of India, as well as to the families of the victims. He also wished a swift and full recovery for the injured,” it added.

The League of Arab States' New Delhi Mission, in a letter to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, strongly condemned the “heinous attack” in Pahalgam.

The mission expressed its heartfelt condolences over the deadly terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of numerous innocent civilians and left many others injured.

“The League of Arab States expresses its strong condemnation of this heinous attack and, in this moment of grief, conveys my deepest sympathy to the Government and people of India and the bereaved family members. Please accept, Excellency, my wishes for a swift recovery for the injured,” reads the letter dated April 23.

