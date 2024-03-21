Over 20 Indians in Russia-Ukraine conflict zone: MoS Muraleedharan

Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday met with the families of Kerala residents deceived by a recruitment scam into joining the war in Ukraine, in Thiruvananthapuram. He assured that the government has begun efforts to repatriate Indians stranded in the conflict zone of Russia. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan.(ANI)

"We are putting all pressure on the concerned authorities. So that all those Indians who are trapped there are brought back. As of now the Indians in Russia are safe," the minister said.

The minister in the Narendra Modi government said over 20 Indians are in the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone there.

Indians dupped with job offers in Russia

In recent months, numerous Indians have reported being coerced into joining the Russian army after being promised positions as helpers, primarily advertised through YouTube channels.

Earlier this month, the CBI dismantled a major human trafficking network that duped Indians with false job promises, following the deaths of two Indians on the war front. Cases have been filed against multiple visa consultancy firms and agents for luring young Indians to Russia with enticing job offers.

At least two Indian nationals have lost their lives while serving in the Russian army.

The Indian embassy in Moscow officially confirmed the passing of Indian national Mohammed Asfan on March 6. Asfan, a 30-year-old hailing from Hyderabad, had travelled to Russia late last year. He reportedly sustained severe injuries, along with two other Indians, during hostilities in the conflict zone.

Before Asfan's death, 23-year-old Hemal Ashwinbhai Mangukiya, a resident of Surat in Gujarat, lost his life in a Ukrainian air strike while serving as a "security helper" with the Russian Army in Donetsk, a region of Ukraine under Russian occupation. Mangukiya had travelled to Russia in December last year.

Modi speaks with Putin and Zelenskyy

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held separate discussions with Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy are crucial for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Modi congratulated Putin on his reelection to a fifth term during their conversation. He then reached out to Zelenskyy to express India's unwavering support for peace efforts and the swift resolution of the ongoing conflict.

(Inputs from ANI)