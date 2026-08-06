Over 200 bikes seized in drive against unregistered bike taxis

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Transport Department seized more than 200 two wheelers in Bengaluru on Wednesday as it launched a citywide enforcement drive against app based bike taxi services operating without commercial permits, signalling that the crackdown will continue until the legal position on such services is settled.

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Teams from all 11 Regional Transport Office jurisdictions carried out simultaneous inspections across major road junctions, business districts and residential neighbourhoods, targeting motorcycles with white registration plates that were allegedly being used to transport passengers for hire.

Transport officials said private vehicles cannot legally be used for commercial passenger services under the Motor Vehicles Act. Along with impounding vehicles, the department warned that violators could face suspension of their driving licences and registration certificates, in addition to other penalties.

According to the department, more than 200 motorcycles were seized during Wednesday’s operation. The drive recorded 10 seizures in the Bengaluru West RTO limits, eight in the North RTO jurisdiction and 12 in Rajajinagar. Officials in the Singanayakanahalli RTO limits of Yelahanka impounded more than 40 motorcycles in a single day. During inspections, enforcement teams also checked some riders’ mobile phones to determine whether they were accepting bookings through app based platforms.

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{{^usCountry}} Transport Commissioner R. Selvamani said the department would maintain strict enforcement until the legal dispute over bike taxi operations is resolved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Transport Commissioner R. Selvamani said the department would maintain strict enforcement until the legal dispute over bike taxi operations is resolved. {{/usCountry}}

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“White-board vehicles are not permitted to be used as taxis. It is an offence under the Motor Vehicles Act. We have seized more than 200 bike taxis during Wednesday’s operation. Although the High Court had observed that bike taxi services could be permitted through a suitable amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act, the matter is still pending before the Supreme Court. Until there is legal clarity, we will continue to take action against bike taxis in the future as well,” he said.

The operation led to protests outside the Rajajinagar RTO office, where several riders gathered after their vehicles were seized.

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Some Rapido riders alleged that autorickshaw drivers had been booking bike taxis through mobile applications and sharing trip details with transport officials, allowing enforcement teams to intercept riders during their journeys.

The Transport Department said the special enforcement campaign will continue for another week and advised vehicle owners not to use privately registered motorcycles for commercial passenger transport until a legal framework governing bike taxi services is put in place.