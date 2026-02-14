No crackdown on violation of bike taxi policy in 2025: CAQM told

New Delhi: The Delhi government has notified vehicle aggregator policy in the Capital, under which drivers and gig workers are being registered, however, no regulation is being imposed for the past year as the department is currently working on the policy, as per a submission by the government to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) last week. The Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme was introduced in 2023 under the Aam Aadmi Party government (AFP)

“There is no action taken under the policy and there is no crackdown on bike taxis as of now. The department is working on the policy but for now there are no prohibitive orders. There have also been very few vehicle registrations in the past few months. Most vehicles on the portal are the ones registered in the first year after it was opened in 2023,” said a transport department official.

The Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme was introduced in 2023 under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and had legalised bike taxis in Delhi for the first time. However, only electric vehicles were covered under the policy and it mandated all cab aggregators and delivery service providers to switch their fleet entirely to electric by 2030. The licenses issued under the policy will be valid for five years.

Further, vehicles such as commercial two-wheelers and goods carriers were given four to five years to convert.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after coming to power, announced that the policy will be revised. Therefore, non-electric bike taxis have been left unmonitored until the revised policy comes into place.

The government’s portal, which officials said is operational, has 64 aggregators and around 700,000 vehicles registered, the government’s pollution action plan 2026 mentioned.

After the government submitted the plan, the CAQM asked on Friday if all states had policy guidelines for transition of motor vehicles aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities to cleaner mobility like CNG and electric vehicles. It also mandated that those states without such a policy should frame one byDecember 2025.

Officials said they will revise some provisions of the policy with regard to the transition towards EVs and more provisions may also be added in the interest of stakeholders including aggregators, gig workers as well as consumers.

The existing policy also does not mention any guidelines or control over the fare structures for the on-demand services, which also means that there is no regulation on surge pricing. Officials said that the department may be looking at putting a cap to pricing mechanisms and adding transparency.

The transport department records show that 64 entities had registered on the portal till June 2025, which included 17 aggregators, 42 delivery service providers (DSPs) and five e-commerce companies. These had over 550,000 registered vehicles on the portal, comprising 325,762 two-wheelers, 121,339 three-wheelers and 111,234 four-wheelers.