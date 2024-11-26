Over 2k-crore natural farming scheme cleared

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday approved a ₹2,481-crore national mission on natural farming, a programme to promote chemical-free agriculture, information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while briefing reporters on Monday, adding that the programme will be a standalone centrally sponsored scheme. The mission is designed to support farmers to reduce costs of cultivation and dependency on externally purchased inputs, such as crop nutrients. (HT Photo)

Such schemes are jointly funded by the Centre and states, typically in a 60:40 ratio in most states.

The Centre’s share in the scheme will be ₹1,584 crore, while the share of states is pegged at ₹897 crore till the period of the 15th Finance Commission (2025-26).

Natural farming methods rely on inputs, such as fertilisers, which are made on the farm, usually from “locally available resources, such as indigenous breeds of cows, their dung and urine, and on-farm made botanical extracts”, according to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. Such cropping systems promote biodiversity and healthier soil ecosystems. Studies have demonstrated that natural farming, which is suited to local agro-ecology, have higher climate resilience.

In the next two years, the mission will be implemented in 15,000 clusters in “willing” gram panchayats that are elected village councils, the minister said. “The idea is to build a whole ecosystem.” The programme aims to reach 10 million farmers covering 750,000 hectares.

Preference will be given to areas already under natural farming systems. The scheme provides for setting up of 10,000 Bio-input Resource Centres (BRCs) to provide easy availability and accessibility to ready-to-use inputs for farmers.