Home / India News / Over 400k daily passengers a ‘historic’ feat: Scindia
india news

Over 400k daily passengers a ‘historic’ feat: Scindia

  • The Union minister also informed that the ministry has issued new guidelines for air passengers, both international and domestic.
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia boards the Dornier-228 aircraft on its maiden commercial flight from Dibrugarh in Assam to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.(Twitter)
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia boards the Dornier-228 aircraft on its maiden commercial flight from Dibrugarh in Assam to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.(Twitter)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 04:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

India on Monday crossed the record of over 400,000 daily air passengers, the country’s highest since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, terming it a “historic day” for the ministry.

“After #COVID19, we have today crossed over 4 lakh daily passengers record; it’s a historic day for Civil Aviation Ministry,” Scindia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“I have faith that in the coming days we will maintain this record,” he added.

The Union minister also informed that the ministry has issued new guidelines for air passengers, both international and domestic.

“For international traffic, we have prepared rules with Health Ministry & posted on websites that either vaccination certificates are to be uploaded or an RTPCR test is uploaded 72hrs before travelling,” Scindia was quoted as saying.

For domestic fliers, the minister said, RT-PCR negative report will no longer be required. He, however, said state governments can make some changes to the rules keeping on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in mind.

“RTPCR is no longer required for domestic travel, but many states, as per their thought process, have some rules & if they feel that cases are high & they want to take precautions, they have the right to do so,” the minister said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jyotiraditya scindia
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out