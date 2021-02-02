IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Over 4mn workers administered dose
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Over 4mn workers administered dose

The Union health ministry has deputed two high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra to help manage the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spread in the two states that now make up as much as 70% of the total active case load in the country
READ FULL STORY
By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:43 PM IST

The Union health ministry has deputed two high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra to help manage the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spread in the two states that now make up as much as 70% of the total active case load in the country.

The teams will collaborate with state health authorities in instituting public health measures for manage the pandemic..

“At a time when almost all States and Union Territories are showing a declining trend in number of cases and deaths due to Covid-19, Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report large number of cases. At present, these two States alone are contributing to almost 70% active COVID-19 cases in the country,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Of the 8,576 new Covid-19 cases reported on Monday, Kerala accounted for 3,459 and Maharashtra for 1,948. Kerala is reporting more cases, but it is Maharashtra where Covid-19 mortality is higher. Among 95 Covid-19 related deaths on reported on Monday from across the country, 27 deaths were reported from Maharashtra, followed by 16 deaths rom Kerala and seven from Tamil Nadu.

“These two states need to look for the cause behind rising numbers, and get to mitigating the reason. The expert teams will lend a helping hand like they have been doing in the past wherever positivity rate has shown an upward trend, contrary to the national pattern,” said a senior health ministry official, requesting not to be identified.

The central team to Maharashtra comprises experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi. The Kerala team shall consist of senior officials from the ministry of health, along with experts from the ministry’s regional office in Thiruvananthapuram, and New Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College.

“The teams shall work closely with the state health departments, take stock of on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the large number of cases being reported by these States,” the ministry statement said.

The government has begun the process of scaling up the Covid-19 vaccination drive, with states like Gujarat and West Bengal also having started vaccinating front-line workers -- police and disaster response personnel and municipal workers, among others -- alongside health care workers on Tuesday on the health ministry’s directions.

Eighteen days after the vaccination drive was launched in the country, 4.1 million health care workers have already been vaccinated, of whom 170,585 received the jab on Tuesday alone till 7pm. Close to 4,000 vaccination sessions were held on Tuesday across the country, with 106 adverse events following immunisation reported.

A polio immunisation drive is also being held simultaneously, and 110.4 million children under five years of age have been vaccinated in the past three days.

“After the booth level activity, door-to-door visits will take place over the next two to five days to identify, and vaccinate children who were missed. These are called mop-up rounds,” said the health ministry official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The BJP is buoyed by its impressive gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (HT FILE PHOTO)(HT FILE PHOTO)
The BJP is buoyed by its impressive gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (HT FILE PHOTO)(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

BJP appoints election in-charges for Puducherry, 3 poll-bound states

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:22 AM IST
  • BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala from Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: PM Narendra Modi.(MINT_PRINT)
File photo: PM Narendra Modi.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Government to develop 8 new cities to meet urbanisation demand

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:13 AM IST
  • The ministry of housing and urban affairs will soon come out with a detailed framework to execute the project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria.(Facebook/Kantilal Bhuria)
Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria.(Facebook/Kantilal Bhuria)
india news

BJP leaders buy alcohol with Ram temple funds, says Congress MLA in MP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:08 AM IST
  • Veteran Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria claimed that there has been no accountability of the money collected by BJP leaders for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Fix timeline for call on pleas by life convicts: SC

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all states and Union territories to fix a timeline to decide on requests for early release by life convicts, noting with regret that a total of 1,649 such applications were pending across 21 states
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

RJD, NCP set to ally with TMC for Bengal polls; SP likely to join

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Kolkata: Leaders of Bihar’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Maharashtra’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have held talks with West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and agreed to form an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Dal (BJP) in the assembly polls due in the state in March-April, according to leaders aware of the developments
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Maha may propose law for ballot papers in elections

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Maharashtra’s Speaker Nana Patole on Tuesday directed the state government to explore the option of allowing the use of paper ballots in addition to electronic voting machines (EVMs) during state and local body polls, a move that officials and experts could test the limits of electoral procedures that are under a state’s legal control
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Over 4mn workers administered dose

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The Union health ministry has deputed two high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra to help manage the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spread in the two states that now make up as much as 70% of the total active case load in the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt working on scheme for welfare of transpeople

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The Centre is working on a scheme to ensure access to health, education and livelihood for transgender persons but there is no proposal to enforce reservations for the community, the government told Parliament on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

No plans to bring national anti-conversion law: Govt

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has no plans to bring a nationwide anti conversion law to regulate interfaith marriages in the country, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) told Parliament on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt to sign 48k-cr Tejas deal with HAL

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: The government will on Wednesday, the opening day of Aero India-2021, award Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) a 48,000-crore contract to supply 83 LCA (light combat aircraft) Mk-1A jets to the Indian Air Force, which is grappling with a shortage of fighter planes, officials familiar with the development said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Maximum temperature rises up to 28.1°C, rain likely this week: IMD

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was recorded at 28
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective: Lancet study

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Sputnik V, the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute, has an efficacy rate of 91
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Punjab parties want farm laws withdrawn

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Chandigarh An all-party meet convened by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh passed a resolution on Tuesday to demand that the Centre immediately withdraw three contentious agri laws that have prompted widespread protests by farmers, and said the Centre was responsible for a “substantial delay” in resolving the deadlock
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Uttarakhand: ‘Anti-national’ posts to hit passport clearance

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Dehradun Applying for a passport in Uttarakhand? Well, you’d better not have made what the state’s top policeman termed “anti-national posts” on social media
READ FULL STORY
Close
Forest personnel and veterinarians inspecting carcass of the tigress cub found on Tuesday at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve(KNPTR)
Forest personnel and veterinarians inspecting carcass of the tigress cub found on Tuesday at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve(KNPTR)
india news

Carcass of tiger cub found in Kaziranga National Park

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:37 PM IST
  • The cub is suspected to have been killed by a bigger tiger
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP