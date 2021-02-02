Over 4mn workers administered dose

The Union health ministry has deputed two high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra to help manage the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spread in the two states that now make up as much as 70% of the total active case load in the country.

The teams will collaborate with state health authorities in instituting public health measures for manage the pandemic..

“At a time when almost all States and Union Territories are showing a declining trend in number of cases and deaths due to Covid-19, Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report large number of cases. At present, these two States alone are contributing to almost 70% active COVID-19 cases in the country,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Of the 8,576 new Covid-19 cases reported on Monday, Kerala accounted for 3,459 and Maharashtra for 1,948. Kerala is reporting more cases, but it is Maharashtra where Covid-19 mortality is higher. Among 95 Covid-19 related deaths on reported on Monday from across the country, 27 deaths were reported from Maharashtra, followed by 16 deaths rom Kerala and seven from Tamil Nadu.

“These two states need to look for the cause behind rising numbers, and get to mitigating the reason. The expert teams will lend a helping hand like they have been doing in the past wherever positivity rate has shown an upward trend, contrary to the national pattern,” said a senior health ministry official, requesting not to be identified.

The central team to Maharashtra comprises experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi. The Kerala team shall consist of senior officials from the ministry of health, along with experts from the ministry’s regional office in Thiruvananthapuram, and New Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College.

“The teams shall work closely with the state health departments, take stock of on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the large number of cases being reported by these States,” the ministry statement said.

The government has begun the process of scaling up the Covid-19 vaccination drive, with states like Gujarat and West Bengal also having started vaccinating front-line workers -- police and disaster response personnel and municipal workers, among others -- alongside health care workers on Tuesday on the health ministry’s directions.

Eighteen days after the vaccination drive was launched in the country, 4.1 million health care workers have already been vaccinated, of whom 170,585 received the jab on Tuesday alone till 7pm. Close to 4,000 vaccination sessions were held on Tuesday across the country, with 106 adverse events following immunisation reported.

A polio immunisation drive is also being held simultaneously, and 110.4 million children under five years of age have been vaccinated in the past three days.

“After the booth level activity, door-to-door visits will take place over the next two to five days to identify, and vaccinate children who were missed. These are called mop-up rounds,” said the health ministry official.