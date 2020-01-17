e-paper
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / India News / Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah

Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah

Bhupesh Baghel was speaking at a programme organised by the Congress to honour the newly elected corporators and mayors of urban bodies in Raipur.

india Updated: Jan 17, 2020 18:43 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Attacking Amit Shah, Bhupesh Baghel further said that in the last seven months of Amit Shah’s rule people are on the streets of the country.
Attacking Amit Shah, Bhupesh Baghel further said that in the last seven months of Amit Shah’s rule people are on the streets of the country.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that the present age is of Amit Shah not Narendra Modi and both are having ‘internal conflict’ due to which people of this country are suffering.

Baghel was speaking at a programme organised by the Congress to honour the newly elected corporators and mayors of urban bodies in Raipur.

“The last five years were of Narendra Modi in which he has imposed demonetisation and GST, but these seven months of this BJP government is of Amit Shah who brought Article 370 in parliament, who brought CAA, NRC. They both are teaching English to this whole country ” said Baghel.

Attacking Amit Shah, Baghel further said that in the last seven months of Amit Shah’s rule people are on the streets of the country.

“On one hand, Amit Shah is talking about chronology—CAA, NRC, NPR – but Modiji says no NRC will take place—then the question that arises is who is speaking truth. It seems that both Modi and Shah are having internal conflict due to which the whole country is suffering,” said Baghel.

“Today, the country is suffering from inflation, poverty and unemployment but no one is talking about these issues. They are diverting attention from the real issues by raising the issue of citizenship… If anyone asks you to prove your Indian citizenship...This is the most humiliating question anyone can ask,” Baghel said.

The chief minister said that there are lots of issues.

“In my state, about 40 percent of the population lives below the poverty line and most of them are landless. How will they prove their citizenship?”

Reacting to Baghel’s comment, the BJP advised the Congress to first solve the conflict within its own ranks.

“He should focus on the congress party which is suffering from internal conflict .. BJP has no conflict at any level,” said Gauri Shankar Srivas, talking to Hindustan Times.

