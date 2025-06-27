Overhaul of existing urban public transport frameworks needed in India: Study

To address issues of congestion, pollution, and loss of productivity experienced in urban India and especially in light of 40% of India projected to live in cities by 2030, a white paper released by the Indian arm of global consulting firm Kearney on Thursday called for an overhaul of the existing urban public transport frameworks in India through measures such as a dedicated central standards authority that will define infrastructure design, vehicle specifications, operational protocols, and safety standards, leveraging global benchmarks while customising for local context. India’s urban transit challenge is not just about infrastructure but integration. (File photo)

The study also advocated adoption of last-mile connectivity, multimodal integration, and conducive land-use planning following globally recognised models, such as Singapore’s public transport combining metro and feeder buses with integrated ticketing and real-time tracking or Amsterdam offering more than 500 km of dedicated cycling lanes, supporting first—and last-mile travel. Further, the paper called for the development of compact, walkable communities around transit hubs to curb urban sprawl, boost public transport ridership, and promote sustainable urban development.

“India’s urban transit challenge is not just about infrastructure but integration. Empowered metropolitan transport authorities are essential to break silos, streamline planning, and deliver seamless mobility across modes,” said Manish Mathur, partner at Kearney.

The researchers identified three interconnected systematic barriers for sustainable and accessible transportation in Indian cities--- delays and cost overruns of marquee projects due to poor implementation, policy fragmentation leading to limited coordination, and the underutilization of alternative funding mechanisms such as land value capture.

The whitepaper quoted a 2018 study by Boston Consulting Group and Uber, which found that congestion drains over $22 billion annually from four major cities-Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. They also noted that India is home to six of the world’s nine most polluted cities.

The researchers noted that while 23 Indian cities have metro rail networks in 2025, from just five in 2010, the total ridership of 10 million passengers comprises only 5.5% of the population of these 23 cities. Further, Delhi alone accounts for 77% of the national metro rail ridership.

At the same time, bus systems have deteriorated despite a push for electrification, with only 72% of the fleet operational. Other than this, the paper acknowledged the importance of suburban train systems and the existence of alternative modes such as monorail and ropeways.

While there is an array of mass-mobility solutions starting from buses, to trams, ropeways, and metro, the researchers called for cost-effective, sustainable options based on geography and demand, going by data-driven analysis of demographics, travel patterns, and growth forecasts.

The authors also advocated for fostering a domestic ecosystem for manufacturing, skill development, and technology transfer will create self-reliance and fuel economic growth.

“Governments must act as enablers of this transformation by prioritizing people over cars, sustainability over short-term gains, and collaboration over isolation. Embracing this vision with urgency and purpose can pave the way for greener, more connected cities that promise a better tomorrow for all,” the paper concluded.