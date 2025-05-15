UP Govt launches policy to regulate private bus parking

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a new policy to regulate bus parking and set up designated bus stands across the state, an official letter said on Wednesday. The new policy framework aims to provide a structured, sustainable solution to urban transport challenges and ensure smoother traffic flow and better passenger services across the state. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The initiative, under the Stage Carriage Bus Stand, Contract Carriage and All India Tourist Bus Park (Establishment and Regulation) Policy, 2025, is designed to streamline urban transport—particularly in high-density areas like Noida, where over 5,000 buses, including nearly 1,900 school buses, currently operate without proper parking facilities.

Currently, only the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has formal bus stations in Noida and Greater Noida.

In contrast, private buses—including stage carriage and contract carriage services—lack access to dedicated stands, resulting in haphazard roadside parking in busy areas such as Sector 37, Sector 62, Botanical Garden, and Pari Chowk.

“The new policy mandates the formation of district-level committees, led by the district magistrate, to oversee the development of government and private bus terminals. These committees will include senior police officials, police commissioner, sub-divisional magistrates, circle officers, and assistant regional transport officers (ARTOs), and will ensure compliance with Transport Department regulations,” the letter added.

To encourage private investment in bus parking infrastructure, the policy’s eligibility criteria requires the applicants must own a minimum of two acres of land with at least seven metres of road access and possess at least two years of experience managing similar facilities.

“Approved layouts must reserve 70% of the area as open space and 30% for covered structures, and must include essential amenities such as waiting rooms, toilets, drinking water, food canteens, CCTV systems, public announcement systems, and information counters,” the letter added.

While acknowledging the policy, assistant regional transport officer (Noida) Siyaram Verma said that “the facility will be paid and soon a meeting will soon be held under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate to discuss the matter and decide on the necessary actions”.

Notably, recognising the scale and population of Uttar Pradesh, the state government sees a critical need for private sector participation at all administrative levels—from blocks and tehsils to districts.

This new policy framework aims to provide a structured, sustainable solution to urban transport challenges and ensure smoother traffic flow and better passenger services across the state.