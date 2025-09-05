Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
Owners of Kolkata’s century-old gun shop held for selling illegal firearms

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Sept 05, 2025 04:38 pm IST

At least five people have so far been arrested over the suspected sale of ammunition meant for licensed firearms owners to criminals.

Three owners of a century-old gun shop in Kolkata have been arrested for allegedly selling illegal firearms. “A team of STF [Special Task Force of West Bengal Police] raided N C Daw and Company, a licensed gun shop at BBD Bag in central Kolkata, and arrested all three owners of the shop [on Thursday]. At least 41 single-barrel and double-barrel guns were recovered. Further investigation is going on,” said an STF officer.

The gun shop is located within 200 metres of the Kolkata Police headquarters. (Sourced)
The gun shop is located within 200 metres of the Kolkata Police headquarters. (Sourced)

In February, the STF searched and sealed the gun shop located within 200 metres of the Kolkata Police headquarters. At least five people have been arrested over the suspected sale of ammunition meant for licensed firearms owners to criminals.

A second officer said an investigation found that illegally obtained firearms from the shop were sold at a higher price. “There were no official documents of the 41 firearms that were seized during the raid.”

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Owners of Kolkata’s century-old gun shop held for selling illegal firearms
