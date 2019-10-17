e-paper
P Chidambaram produced before Delhi court in INX Media case

india Updated: Oct 17, 2019 16:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former Finance Minister and Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram seated inside a police vehicle as he is taken back to Tihar Jail after appearing for a hearing at Rouse Avenue District Court in New Delhi.
Former Finance Minister and Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram seated inside a police vehicle as he is taken back to Tihar Jail after appearing for a hearing at Rouse Avenue District Court in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Former finance minister P Chidambaram was produced before Delhi court in New Delhi on Thursday for alleged involvement in suspected money laundering in INX Media case.

Chidambaram was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday after questioning him in Tihar jail, where he is already in judicial custody on corruption charges brought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same case.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 16:30 IST

