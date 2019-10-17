P Chidambaram produced before Delhi court in INX Media case

india

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 16:31 IST

Former finance minister P Chidambaram was produced before Delhi court in New Delhi on Thursday for alleged involvement in suspected money laundering in INX Media case.

Chidambaram was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday after questioning him in Tihar jail, where he is already in judicial custody on corruption charges brought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same case.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 16:30 IST