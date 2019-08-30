P Chidambaram’s CBI custody extended till Sept 2 in INX Media case

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:36 IST

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the INX Media case, will continue to remain in the custody of the federal investigating agency till Monday, September 2, a Delhi court ordered on Friday. The judge, who initially remarked that the CBI’s request for more time to question Chidambaram appeared to be “vague”, later noted that the CBI required more time to question the Congress leader and confront him with other accused in the case.

The CBI had asked for Chidambaram’s custody for five days, till Wednesday.

Watch | CBI & ED heat on Chidambaram: All there is to know about the INX media case

Chidambaram, who has challenged his custodial interrogation in the CBI case in the Supreme Court, had told the top court yesterday that he was willing to stay put in the agency’s custody till Monday. His legal team stood by this offer in the CBI court too.

Also read: SC seeks Chidambaram evidence, order on Sep 5

But the CBI insisted on custody for five days on merits of its case.

In his order extending Chidambaram’s custody, CBI special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar noted: “Investigation being the prerogative of the investigating officer and given the fact that the record is voluminous and accused needs to be confronted. Thus, more time is required. In view of the submissions made, the accused is sent to police custody remand till September 2”.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 16:05 IST